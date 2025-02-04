TV3 morning show host Berla Mundi has caused a stir with her impeccable dance moves on TikTok

Berla Mundi looked excited as she showed off her dance moves while rocking high heels in a viral video

Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's beautiful video that is trending online

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi, who is currently pregnant, has caused a stir after showcasing her impressive dance moves in an old video posted on TikTok by TV3.

In the video, Berla Mundi looked gorgeous in a colorful, body-hugging short dress that accentuated her curves as she danced energetically.

Berla Mundi shows off her dance moves. Photo credit: @tv3.

The former Miss Malaika contestant, married to wealthy businessman David Tabi, wore a center-parted curly hairstyle that cascaded down her back.

She completed her elegant look with black strappy high heels, beautiful stud earrings, and an expensive wristwatch to discussing important trending issues on the breakfast show.

Berla Mundi is also the founder of the B. You women empowerment program that inspires Ghanaian women to work hard to achieve their dreams.

TV presenter Berla Mundi whines her waist

TV3 morning show host Berla Mundi has impressed her fans with her dance moves in a viral video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

SirFrank30 stated:

"So, behind the scene.. this what you guys do ong😅😅🥰."

user6235605735108 stated:

"Berla, my happiness."

DoGood stated:

"my favorite journalist.🥰🥰."

Nana Bonsu420 stated:

"Waaoo beautiful Africa queen, I want to see you one on one before is too late dear."

Que C Klien❤ stated:

"Crush🥰 show dem."

Star🌟 girl stated:

"I Love it 💖💖."

Miss Mary Boafo 💋 stated:

"See beauty."

user2503417250186 stated:

"My mentor 🥰🥰✊⭐️⭐."

Watch the video below:

Berla Mundi rocks a black dress

Berla Mundi attended a star-studded evening event in a black dress styled with a stylish long blazer.

She looked radiant in heavy makeup and a side-parted bob hairstyle that elevated her look as she posed for the cameras.

Berla Mundi accessorised her look with expensive pearly necklace and stud earrings to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Berla Mundi slays in stylish maternity dresses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about heavily pregnant TV presenter Berla Mundi has an elegant maternity style.

The expectant mother has inspired many women to imitate her chic and comfy maternity dresses as they wait the arrival of their newborn babies.

YEN.com.gh has compiled photos of Berla Mundi in stylish maternity dresses and high heels to work.

