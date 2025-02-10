C Confion's bereaved lover Sandra Adwoa Diamond recently turned 21 years old on February 9, 2025

The late Kumawood star's beautiful and young girlfriend took to social media to celebrate her birthday

She shared some of her profound moments from her birthday last year which she celebrated with the late actor

Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the girlfriend of the late C Confion celebrated her 21st birthday on February 9, 2025.

C Confion's bereaved sweetheart marks her 21st birthday. Photo source: OfficialCConfion, CConfionsbae

Source: Instagram

The 21-year-old lady gained significant traction after C Confion's death thanks to her dedication and commitment in the actor's last days.

She was one of the late Kumawood stars' strongest pillars when his condition aggravated, leading to his untimely death at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Despite their relationship being plagued by the actor's vulnerable moments, which forced her to quit her job, she stated that she was ready to see it through to the end.

In her latest post, Sandra shared her beautiful birthday photos with an emotional caption saying.

"Dear God, I thank you for adding another year to my age. Despite all the troubles you've been with me every step of the journey and I appreciate it soo much father."

C Confion's girlfriend looking beautiful on her 21st birthday. TIkTok/CeeConfion'sbae

Source: TikTok

Sandra remembers her last birthday with C Confion

In another post, Sandra Adwoa Diamond thought back to February 9, last year when she celebrated with the late 28-year-old actor alive.

She was seen enjoying some close-up moments with the actor and a few friends in the club. She was visibly excited as she got the opportunity to caress the actor and express her love towards him.

Despite his absence, Sandra mashed up their previous moments and dedicated them to C Confion's memory.

"Celebrating this day without you Kojo. May your Gentle soul RIP," she said.

C Confion's girlfriend stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to C Confion's 21st birthday message in honour of the late actor.

Adisco queen♥️ noted:

Life still goes on with or without you so please live your life with or without anyone 😒 moral lesson

Queen brainy lasky shared:

Please those blaming do guys know what she goes through when she is off social media. Sis be strong wai

Nana hemaa remarked:

infant i have miss C Confion 😭😭😭😭 may he soul rest in peace

UK wrote:

always think about yourself wen you're alive.life will still move with or without you

Mobb Deep 🐆🐅 🇹🇬 🇬🇭 remarked:

Nobody should blame her but at least as a human being in a relationship or marriage just remember your partner will move on. The relationship you use 10 yrs to build they will move on fast.

C Confion's girlfriend flaunts beauty

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the girlfriend of the late comic actor C Confion, flaunted her beauty which many people admired.

She shared a video on her TikTok page of her stepping out to the salon to get her hair, makeup and nails done.

Ghanaians talked about how beautiful Sandra looked in the viral video, while others applauded her looks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh