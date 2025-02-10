Shatta Wale has received a message from his idol Vybz Kartel after unveiling his Rolls Royce Cullinan

The musician earned significant praise from the dancehall legend and his cohort on social media

Their interaction excited scores of fans who have followed Shatta Wale's journey to meeting Vybz Kartel

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale's latest addition to his fleet, a Rolls Royce Cullinan has garnered significant traction online.

The musician announced the purchase of his dream car last year. On February 8, the luxurious ride arrived in Ghana.

His manager, Sammy Flex, led a team to the port to facilitate the car's clearance and delivery to the musician at his new mansion. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is estimated to cost between GH¢5,994,600 and GH¢6,952,500.

Shatta Wale now boasts an impressive luxurious fleet which comprises a Lamborghini, an Escalade SUV and a BMW convertible.

He posted a photo of his new fleet online with the caption "Live For God Only" and signed it off with Vybz Kartel's popular slogan "Gaza".

Vybz Kartel returned the favour in the comments section using Shatta Wale's version "SM." The Jamaican dancehall star's right-hand man Shawn Storm joined the party.

Shatta Wale has been a fan of Vybz Kartel throughout his career and has been longing to meet the Jamaican dancehall star whom he identifies as his idol.

Last year, they met for the first time in Jamaica during Shatta Wale's widely talked about performance at the Freedom Street concert.

Ghanaians react to Shatta Wale's new milestone

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's latest milestone.

ghanamusic233_ said:

"SM you nor say me then u Dey cool, Abeg make I no talk plenty dash me the white car over there no long talk."

shatta_is_dancehallafricanking wrote:

"Cars packed like sardine oh God bless like Shatta Wale ❤️🙌."

shoncatter shared:

"Richest artiste in Ghana💰💎🚀👑."

boatengbismark178 added:

"Them say the other guy be responsible man so he doesn’t want to waste money on carssss🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Shatta Wale pours champagne on his Rolls Royce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a joyous celebration had erupted at Shatta Wale's house after the musician's ride arrived.

In a video making rounds online, Shatta Wale was seen popping champagne before the car was offloaded into his garage.

Shortly after, the On God hitmaker took the high-end for a ride out in Accra. His team members joined the convoy.

