Ghanaian content creator and culinarian Chef Abbys has been featured on TikTok's 2025 Discover list

The Ghanaian chef based in Accra joins 50 other content creators making an impact with their content globally

She took to social media to express her gratitude to fans and after the honour from TikTok

Ghanaian content creator Abena Amoakoaa Sintim Aboagye popularly known as Chef Abbys has been featured on TikTok's latest edition of its Disocer list.

The list spotlights content creators on the app, impacting the world. It seeks to offer them exposure, training and direct support from TiTok's team.

According to TikTok, the Discover List honorees are shaping the future of content creation.

This year's list featured 50 creators across five categories. Chef Abbys was one of only six content creators from Sub-Saharan Africa on the list.

"WOW, I'm still in shock! Being selected as one of the 50 creators on the TikTok Spotlight 2025, 6 African Creators on this list and 2 African Food Creators out of this list is a dream come true! I'm so grateful for this opportunity to share my passion and creativity with an even wider audience. Thank you so much @tiktok @tiktokcreators . Can't wait to see what the future holds!

This moment is for every creator who's ever felt seen, heard, or inspired by my content. Being part of the TikTok Spotlight 2025 means the world to me, but it's not just about me - it's about the impact we can have on each other's lives. Let's keep shining our lights, lifting each other up, and spreading love and positivity!"

Chef Abbys with over a million followers on TikTok has garnered significant traction in Ghana.

Last year, she offered free food to protesters participating in the ongoing #StopGalamseyNow demonstration in the capital, Accra.

Fans react to Chef Abbys' new milestone

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Chef Abbys' spotlight as a content creator.

LILY M Motivational/Lifestyle said:

"Awwww what can a proud mother say right now? I give to all of her fabulous followers 💃you made her the best Chef and she’s celebrating with all of you….keep following and learning from her as well."

THE COUZON 💗 wrote:

"Finally my baby is getting the recognition she deserves ❤️."

peggsssss remarked:

"That's my friend guysss!!!!! International chef wai!"

Ahmmed B.🇮🇹🇧🇫🇬🇭 added:

"Masha Allah 🙏🏽, I still remember the day you went live discussing what you wanted to do next and wasn't sure what the next step was. I think you got your answer. Never Fold. Congratulations 👏🏽🎉."

Chef Abbys dines with Michael Dapaah

In a related post, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Abbys had shared her session with Michael Dapaah in which he taught the British-born Ghanaian comedian how to prepare Ga Kenkey.

Michael Dapaah was enthusiastic as he revelled in learning how to prepare a beloved Ghanaian cuisine.

In the caption of his Instagram post, the comedian noted that it was his first time cooking the famous Ghanaian delicacy.

