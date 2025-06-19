Ghanaian content creator and culinarian Chef Abbys recently got the opportunity to meet Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok

The Ghanaian chef crossed out the bucket list item of many content creators worldwide during her recent stint in France for this year's Cannes Lions Festival

She couldn't hide her excitement after a historic moment which puts which has made her one of the most privileged content creators in the world

Ghanaian content creator Abena Amoakoaa Sintim Aboagye, aka Chef Abbys, caught up with TukToke CEO Shou Zi Chew at the ongoing Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in France, scheduled from Monday, June 16, 2025, to Friday, June 20.

Chef Abbys poses with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in France. Photo source: ChefAbbys.

The CEO, who succeeded Kevin Mayer and has been with the content creation platform since its inception, followed the Ghanaian Chef after their meetup.

Chef Abbys is now the first and only Ghanaian in the TikTok CEO's following list.

She joins a privileged list of content creators followed by the $200 million TikTok CEO.

On social media, the Ghanaian described her enviable moment with the Singaporean business executive as life-changing.

Shou Zi Chew has been TikTok's CEO since 2021, when he joined the platform's parent company, ByteDance, as its Chief Finance Officer. He got the top job just five weeks after joining the company.

Chef Abbys was one of several Ghanaians who attended the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Enil Art, a digital artist who has scored several viral moments with his infectious and coupling talent and content, was also at the event.

The festival is a global event for those working in creative communications, advertising, and related fields. It is considered the largest gathering of the advertising and creative industry.

Netizens react to Chef Abby's milestone

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Chef Abby's iconic moment in France.

Asantewaaaaa said:

The first ever Ghanaian creator to meet the ceo of TikTok!!!!!! I love love love this for our chef!!!!! Purrrrrr✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨😂

very good wrote:

You met CEO of TIKTOK? Girlllll we should be bowing whenever we see you coming 🙌🙌🙌🙌

LIPGLOSS GHANA 🇬🇭 remarked:

Tell him I said God bless him for creating this app.. poor girl like me doesn’t have money to pay for ads😭.. and God being good I get customers from TikTok for free God bless you 😍

Grey shared:

some tiktokers are not celebrities masa. Chef abby is celebrated for her good cooking skills and projecting Ghanaian foods to the world

Ohemaa-Offeibea❤️ noted:

Those saying she should tell him to verify her account nu,please oo. Before you people will start saying she went to sleep with him to verify her account. We

Chef Abbys joins TikTok Discover List 2025

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that TikTok had featured Chef Abbys in the 2025 edition of its Discover list.

The list spotlights content creators on the app, impacting the world. It seeks to offer them exposure, training and direct support from TikTok's team.

This year's list featured 50 creators across five categories. Chef Abbys was one of only six content creators from Sub-Saharan Africa on the list.

