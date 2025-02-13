Ghanaian football luminary Sulley Muntari has connected with viral sensation Chairman Heatboss

The former Black Stars player seemed intrigued as he shared a moment with the viral sensation from his car

Their interaction, which popped up online, excited scores of fans who have been following the viral star's rise to fame

Ghanaian footballer Sulley Ali Muntari was one of several top stars who were spotted at a recent auto event in Accra.

Sulley Muntari excites fans with his interaction with Chairman Heatboss. Photo source: ChairmanHeatboss, ShaibuEeymana, SulleyMuntari

The event featured a demonstration from top bikers and car stuntmen, including Shaibu Eymana.

The biker, who is one of Ghana's most renowned, cosigned by Meek Mill, Davido and others, often moves with Chairman Heatboss as part of his entourage.

Chairman Heatboss, a Tema-based content creator, rose to fame with his larger-than-life content and has been spotted with several celebrities, including Kofi Mole.

Sulley Muntari was in his luxurious Montser AMG Brabus truck worth nearly a million dollars when he met Chairman Heatboss.

With the glass of the front door rolled down, the former AC Milan and Inter Milan player shared a brief chat with the viral sensation.

The celebrated African football star dapped Chairman Heatboss up before speeding away. The video excited scores of fans who continue to follow Chairman Heatboss' journey.

The video of Chairman Heatboss and Sulley Muntari is below.

Sulley Muntari and Chairman Heatboss' moment stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sulley Muntari and Chairman Heatboss' hearty interaction.

issahaziz501 said:

"Who among us saw killer bean instead of Budo🤔."

Dennis Papa Eko Walker wrote:

"Sule dey look like me ohh 😁😁."

Kojo_Fox 🧌🥷🏻 remarked:

"Allah national security 😀."

Sulley Muntari makes a rare public appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sulley Muntari had caught attention recently as he made a rare public appearance in a video.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician was dressed in a simple outfit as he walked the streets by himself.

Many Ghanaians were happy to see him. Some pointed out that the footballer was not big on smiles.

