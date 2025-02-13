Tracy of Junka Town fame has resurfaced in a video after going missing from the spotlight in recent years

Ghanaian actress Tracy of Junka Town fame has resurfaced in a new video after being away from the spotlight for years.

She was spotted at a barber shop, where an excited barber recorded and shared the video on TikTok. Many Ghanaians were happy to see her again and recalled her role in the series.

Tracy played a smart girl who used a fake foreign accent to trick and scam people in Junka Town. Her performance made her one of the standout characters in the show, which gained popularity in Ghana around 2014.

All is not well in the Junka Town camp as the cast is mourning the death of Tahidu, another key figure in the series. His passing was announced on February 9, 2025, by a colleague in an emotional video.

The cause of his death has not yet been made public. His death follows that of Yogot, another cast member who passed away on June 11, 2024, due to a throat condition.

Debbie Jackson, another Junka Town actress, reacted to the news in a TikTok video, visibly emotional as she questioned why so many cast members had died in recent years. The Junka Town team has already lost stars like Ajara Mapouka and Bolga Jay-Z.

Tracy's current look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

hebazack8 said:

"I want to do voice note and say “Adwoa Hunter and ade Bo mekyi” so bad."

SamAndy wrote:

"We have something gooda sokoo.... abeg how do you say Sokoo in English."

enoch fada commented:

"I met Tracy at Apremdo chop bar last two weeks with some one."

Nii Majesty reacted:

"Eiiii Tracy my crush can’t wait to see you again but don't rap me with that your English oo."

Rapper Asem looks unrecognisable in new video

Another celebrity that has resurfaced recently is rapper Asem, who rose to stardom in the late 2000s.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician looked a shadow of his old self as he sat at a bar drinking beer.

The rapper gave Ghanaians many hits when he was in his prime and even beefed with numerous A-list rappers.

