Shatta Wale Flexes As He Drinks Chilled Champagne From His Rolls Royce Cool Box: "Money Sweet"
- Several days after Shatta Wale got hold of his new Rolls Royce Cullinan, the musician continues to give fans an inside look into his superstar life
- A video of the musician conversing with an associate over a bottle of champagne has popped up online
- The video intrigued scores of fans who continue to obsess over the dancehall superstar's lifestyle
Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale was spotted enjoying a bottle of champagne in his Rolls Royce cool box.
Shatta Wale was with an associate in the Rolls Royce discussing a business deal gone right which called for celebration.
The musician popped open his coolbox and took out a glass of champagne and champagne flutes to enjoy the occasion.
Shatta Wale's Rolls Royce Cullinan purchased last year recently arrived in the country this February. Many including Stonebwoy, his biggest rival cast doubts over his announcement last year.
The On God hitmaker has always maintained that he was the richest artiste in Ghana and has never turned down an opportunity to prove his claim with his lifestyle and properties.
Recently he splashed two million dollars on a mansion in time Accra, where he now houses all his fleet which included a Lamborghini, an Escalade SUV, a BMW convertible and a Range Rover.
Shatta Wale's video is below.
Shatta Wale's Rolls Royce champagne experience stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's video flaunting his larger-than-life vibes in his Rolls Royce.
Nii Odai said:
too much pressure for the people 😂😂😂😂 against will die with jealousy 😂😂😂
Alonso patson wrote:
Eddy Pain Dem ❤️My God father
Jaguarremakred:
Settings nkoa, Alidu dey brag too much, that Lamborghini is for his Godfather at east Legon, I know the man very well
ice cream shared:
Shatta i. know you don't drink but will urge you to abstain from any kind of alcohol please. Always keep the fire burning. much love boss
George Omar commented:
Shatta wale : as we see the people they said as for money we for use for pop champagne Other guy: very necessary, very necessary, very necessary😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Shatta Wale allows fan into his Cullinan
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had taken his new Rolls Royce out for a ride when he encountered one of his loyal female fans.
Shatta Wale gave his female fan a rare opportunity to check out the new luxurious ride. The lad kept shouting "Our settings have arrived" as she made her way to the car.
Her remarks were in derision at Stonebwoy's statement about Shatta Wale where the former has consistently referred to his music industry rival as a "settings man" which loosely translates to a perennial clout chaser.
Source: YEN.com.gh
