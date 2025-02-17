Florence Obinim Speaks From Spain: "Benedicta Gafah Can Never Join Me As A 2nd Wife"
- Florence Obinim has denied rumours that her husband Daniel Obinim has taken Benedicta Gafah as a second wife
- The gospel singer vehemently denied the rumours and further stated that the actress could not share in her glory
- A video of Florence Obinim's submission amid the rumours about her husband has stoked a new frenzy on social media
Ghanaian musician Florence Obinim has denied the rumours about actress Benedicta Gafah being her rival.
Rumours began to circulate after a TikTok whistle-blower preyed on the singer's absence from the limelight to stoke up the frenzy about her marriage.
The whistle-blower, Freda Afriyie described herself as Florence Obinim's acquaintance and claimed that the singer had become stranded and could not travel as she used to.
According to Florence, however, she had no relationship with the so-called whistleblower who is claiming to be her confidant.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Osoro Ne Me Fie hitmaker stated that she was currently in Spain and knew nothing about Benedicta Gafah's alleged relationship with her husband.
"As long as Jesus and my soul live, how can Benedicta Gafah get the position as my rival? Neither she nor any other husband stealer can share in my glory as a wife. Ghanaians should allow Benedicta Gafah rest."
Florence Obinim shoots down cosmetic enhancement rumours
According to Florence, rumours about her cosmetic enhancements are also untrue.
The singer said her weight loss was an intentional decision to ensure she remained in shape after giving birth to her children.
"Please, I am a slim person and I have opted to lose weight on purpose by changing my diet. I said to myself before getting married to Kwadwo Obinim that I was slim, so once I was done having my children, I would regain my figure."
Obinim is one of Ghana's most successful gospel musicians. In 2007, she won the Ghana Music Award for Best Gospel Music Discovery of the Year.
She is also known for her signature collaborations with renowned Nigerian singer Princess Ifeoma.
Florence Obinim explains hiatus from music
Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Florence Obinim discussed her four-year break from the Ghanaian music scene.
The gospel musician explained that she needed time to focus on her personal life as a wife and mother to her three children.
She added that her time away also meant more time to support her husband, who heads International God's Way Church.
