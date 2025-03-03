Content creator Oheneba Jude recently gave fans an inside look into how he prepares for his gym appointments

The viral sensation shared his moments before gym which started with eating two balls of Kenkey

Scores of fans couldn't help but notice Pheneba Jude's corset which he wore while eating

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Oheneba Jude's fitness journey has been nothing short of intriguing for his online fans.

Oheneba Jude enjoys two balls of Kenkey Before Gym. Photo source:@OhenebaJude

Source: Facebook

The viral content creator and right-hand man on Nana Ama McBrown's cooking show started frequenting the gym after numerous calls from fans for him to check his health.

Jude keeps his fans in the loop by posting his gym moments on social media. Many have come to know about his decision to consider intermittent fasting to help his fitness journey.

In a recent video, the viral trencherman was spotted enjoying two balls of Kenkey with several condiments including Pork meat.

He claimed that the meal was part of his preparation for his gym appointment. It's unclear if the two balls of Kenkey were portion-controlled.

In the video, fans couldn't help but notice Jude's black corset which he on as he enjoyed his meal.

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to share their views about their favourite foodies' journey.

Oheneba Jude's journey to stardom with his unapologetic content enjoying meals unfazed by the impact on his weight. His traction skyrocketed after his stint with Nana Ama McBrown on the latter's Onua Showtime show.

Oheneba Jude earned Nana Ama McBrown's cosign and eventually became her right-hand man on the actress McBrown's Kitchen show - a role he still plays.

Oheneba Jude's corset stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Oheneba Jude's

Ruby Asamoahs said:

Do calorie counting to loose weight if u want and u can still eat your favorite food. I need this corset 😆

Ewuradjoa Abedu-Kennedy wrote:

Na corset wei di3, after eating, you go faint ooo...Eiii Jude won't keeeee us oo😀🤣🤣🤣😂

Victor Elorm Morgah remarked:

You'll come and meet me in Accra tomorrow 🙄 Forkins brother

Adormama1 added:

This one dea the corset is wearing u😅

Oheneba Jude uses cutlery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneba Jude had earned an invitation to a plush restaurant requiring him to eat with a cutlery set.

The content creator, who often uses his hands or spoon, was served an assortment of fries, vegetables, spring rolls and drinks.

Jude ignored several basic table etiquette rules as he was seen sipping his drink with both fork and knife in hand.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh