Ghanaian influencer Wesley Kesse caused a stir on social media when he shared a video wearing a strange-looking oversized outfit

The fashionable outfit was made of oversized trousers and a hooded jacket with sleeves designed like school bags

Many social media users compared his look to the viral fashion trends of American model Wisdom Kaye, while others complained about the hot Ghanaian weather

Ghanaian influencer and model, Wesley Kesse, turned many heads online when he posted a video showing off his baggy outfit in the sunny Ghana weather.

Wesley Kesse rocks a baggy outfit. Image Credit: @wesleykessegh

Source: Instagram

Wesley Kesse's baggy outfit

Wesley took to his TikTok account and other platforms to share a video of him rocking a baggy outfit.

The fashionable outfit consisted of a pair of oversized trousers with a checkered army green and black pattern. The top was in the form of a hooded jacket with the two sleeves resembling medium-sized school bags.

In the caption of the social media post, he noted that renowned Ghanaian designer Kwadwo Man put together this artistic piece.

Kwadwo Man is also known for the stylish outfits he presented to actress Nana Ama McBrown on Onua Showtime.

He also noted that many people might express disappointment in the outfit style, but he insisted that such outfits are referred to as fashion.

"You call it crazy, we call it Fashion!! Fit @kwadwo_man #thewalkingmannequin"

Wesley Kesse in a Kwadwo Man outfit

Reactions to Wesley Kesse's baggy outfit

Many social media users likened Wesley's outfit to the viral fashion trends of the American model Wisdom Kaye.

Ghanaians in the comments were concerned about his wellbeing because he wore the outfit in Ghana, where the weather is known to be hot.

Below are the reactions to Wesley Kesse's outfit:

Val said:

"Ghanaian version of Wisdom Kaye 🔥 ✅."

Miss Osacy said:

"Don’t let Blacko see this."

THE CRENT 👑 said:

"Finally you are going to make videos in space 😭🙌🏾… ***Dope Fashion sense!!!"

k3lv1n💨 said:

"awia 33b)) oh😭."

Aewura Djoah said:

"Unless abrokye ooo eish😩Ghana is hot🤭."

Bob Larynx said:

"Small Ghana we dey people dey live Paris for inside 😂."

Wisdom Kaye's fashion style

Wisdom Kaye's fashion looks

Wisdom Kaye rocking different outfits. Image Credit: @wisdm

Source: Instagram

Lydia Forson fixes Yvonne Okoro’s wardrobe malfunction

YEN.com.gh reported that actresses Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Okoro, Lydia Forson, and other A-list celebrities turned heads with their stunning looks at the Sparrow Station premiere.

The award-winning actresses and fashion icons graced the red carpet in elegant ensembles, paired with designer bags.

Meanwhile, social media users shared their thoughts on Jackie Appiah and Yvonne Okoro’s outfits, sparking conversations on Instagram.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh