Famous Jamaican artist Vybz Kartel clinched a top accolade at the Music Of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards

Vybz Kartel gave an emotional speech that summarised his life over the last thirteen years while he was away

Some social media users have praised the organisers for recognising his contribution to the music industry

Jamaican artist Vybz Kartel was honoured with a prestigious MOBO Award for his ability to record hit songs while incarcerated, keeping his fans entertained with quality music worldwide.

This year, the annual celebration of Black British artistry took place in Newcastle, England, marking the first time the ceremony was held in the city.

Vybz Kartel wins MOBO Impact Award. Photo credit: @moboawards.

Vybz Kartel captivated the audience with his unique stage presence, and a viral video captured the moment when the crowd sang along to his song word for word.

He appeared in a stylish suit and black shoes, accessorising his look with gold watches and black sunglasses.

Vybz Kartel delivers emotional MOBO speech

Vybz Kartel delivered a powerful speech after receiving the Music Of Black Origin (MOBO) Impact Award. The talented musician acknowledged the presence of his gorgeous partner who turned heads with her two-piece ensemble.

“First, I gotta say God is the greatest. Because think about this, (I) got locked up and did 13 years in prison."

Meanwhile, I’m doing 13 years in prison, I’m diagnosed with Graves disease. So I’m fighting to be free and I’m fighting my illness."

I’m fighting to keep my family together; this is my son here, Little Vybz."

Vybz Kartel accepts MOBO Impact Award

Many music fans worldwide have congratulated Vybz Kartel for inspiring them with his life story and music after accepting the MOBO Impact Award.

Vybz Kartel praises Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Vybz Kartel, the current reigning king of dancehall worldwide and one of the best artists of all time in his genre heaping praises on Ghanaian artist Shatta Wale for his stellar performance at the Freedom Street Concert and for his overall musical talent.

Vybz Kartel, who is just months into his release from prison, has made it a habit to praise Shatta Wale in every interview he goes to.

One such interview with American podcast outlet Drink Champs went viral on social media, which most Ghanaians used as fodder to criticise and pile on Ghanaian dancehall artist and Shatta Wale's rival Stonebwoy.

