Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson has playfully lamented how becoming a teenager has changed her daughter

She said in a video that her daughter no longer wants to make videos with her, joking that she claims it is "killing her social life"

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions as some laughed over the video while others shared similar experiences

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has taken to social media to share a touching and humorous moment with her daughter, who is on the brink of teenagehood.

The beloved actress playfully lamented that her daughter is growing up too fast and becoming less interested in making videos with her.

Mercy Johnson, known for her versatile roles in Nollywood, is also admired for her deep bond with her family.

She frequently shares snippets of her life as a mother, often highlighting the joys and challenges of raising her children.

In the caption accompanying the video, Mercy Johnson wrote: "

Almost a teenager and my own don cook…… I begged for this video ehhhhhh, she doesn’t want to do videos with me again oooo chai… She says I'm killing her social life and I said say it again."

Watch the video below:

