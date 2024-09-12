A video of Ghanaian TikToker Efya Likki Soap appealing to Auntie Naa to come to her rescue has surfaced online

The young lady in the viral video indicated that her baby daddy had abandoned her despite having two kids with him

Netizens who saw the video were unhappy with her claims and hurled questions at her in the comments section

Ghanaian TikToker Efya Likki soap has called on renowned broadcaster Eunice Naa Amerley Nortey, popularly known as Auntie Naa, to come to her aid.

In a viral TikTok video, she indicated that she's been abandoned by her baby daddy despite having two kids with him.

Ghanaian TikToker Efya Likki Soap is appealing to Auntie Naa to come to help her.

Source: TikTok

Efya Likki Soap stated that life has become challenging since her man left her all the responsibilities of fending for their kids.

She, therefore, called on Auntie Naa and asked her to invite her baby daddy to her show and instruct him to take care of their children.

Netizens unhappy with Efya after her video

Netizens who saw the video criticised the young lady, especially after getting support from Ghanaian socialite Kevin Taylor and renowned TV personality Nana Ama McBrown. Many questioned what she used the funds they gave her for.

@obaapatina34 wrote:

"I thought mcbrown has helped you small or."

@cilla wrote:

"Everyday begging."

@Efya Doris wrote:

"The husband name made me cry."

@gideonboakye697 wrote:

"But u said u still love him erh."

@Sister Aisha Gh wrote:

"For the first time Afia is making sense."

@sobolo wura wrote:

"Anoda way to beg."

@russellcoaches wrote:

"We won’t do the super star again."

@officialcindy wrote:

"Why don't you go there my dear."

@Gladys Nyaaba628 wrote:

"The man must show responsibility as father."

@Nothing Is Late wrote:

"Where us the money they has been giving to u, even if I don't know koraa , I know I big man K."

@Nanayaa wrote:

"Wop3 asr3sr3 papa."

@Josephine wrote:

"Until you learn to appreciate and be satisfied with what you already have, you'll never find true fulfillment, and no amount of possessions will ever be enough to bring you lasting happiness."

Nana Ama McBrown meets viral liquid soap vendor

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that viral liquid soap vendor Efya Likki Soap has met with renowned actress Nana Ama McBrown.

This was after Efya went viral in her attempt to reach out to the actress, pitching her liquid soap business to her in a TikTok video.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

