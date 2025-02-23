A video of viral sensation Chairman Heatboss lounging in a luxurious ride while stuck in traffic has popped up online

The self-acclaimed rich internet personality was excited as he spent a hearty moment with a beautiful woman

The video excited scores of fans who have been following Heatboss' journey since he rose to fame

Ghanaian internet personality Chairman Heatboss has stunned social media with his new videos flaunting his self-acclaimed wealth.

Chairman Heatboss caught in traffic chilling in his GH₵500k ride. Photo source: @ShaibuEymana

Source: TikTok

Chairman Heatboss, based in Tema rose to fame thanks to his association with several flashy socialites and online stars including the skillful biker, Shaibu Eeymana.

The biker, who is one of Ghana's most renowned, cosigned by Meek Mill, Davido and others, often moves with Chairman Heatboss as part of his entourage.

Chairman Heatboss was spotted in a red and black Polaris slingshot valued at about GH₵500k.

The fashionable chairman was in a black T-shirt and a du-rag with a sippy cup as he lounged with a beautiful white lady in the luxury ride.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the chairman's guest was seen caressing his cheeks, unperturbed by the serious traffic and prying onlookers.

Sulley Muntari meets Chairman Heatboss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sulley Muntari in his luxurious Montser AMG Brabus truck worth nearly a million dollars had met up with Chairman Heatboss.

With the glass of the front seat rolled down, the former AC Milan and Inter Milan player shared a brief chat with the viral sensation.

The celebrated African football star dapped Chairman Heatboss up before speeding away. The video excited scores of fans who continue to follow Chairman Heatboss' journey.

Source: YEN.com.gh