Last year, seasoned gospel performer Elder Mireku lost his 105-year-old father, Elder Emmanuel Kofi Mireku

A mighty funeral service was held in honour of the senior church leader well-known among the Church of Pentecost community

The funeral attracted scores of gospel stars who stood with their bereaved colleague as he bid his father the final farewell

On February 22, the funeral service for Elder Emmanuel Kofi Mireku, a senior Church of Pentecost leader and the father of seasoned gospel performer Elder Mireku, took place at the Koforidua Jubilee Park.

The senior church leader died at the ripe age of 105 years last year. A befitting one-week celebration of the old man's life was held at the gospel singer's residence in Koforidua.

Hundreds of sympathisers from the church, close family members and friends, as well as gospel music colleagues, graced the funeral to mourn with him.

Elder Mireku clad in white joined family members at the park to sing solemn songs around his father's mortal remains.

The body was transported in a classic hearse from the funeral venue to the cemetery with a parade led by the bereaved gospel singer and some sympathisers.

As the hearse made its way to the cemetery, onlookers thronged the streets to hail Elder Mireku for honouring his late father in Koforidua.

On the day of his funeral, the former president of the Church of Pentecost shared a touching tribute in his honour saying,

"Elder Mireku was a selfless leader, always prioritizing the needs of others above his own. Even in retirement, he remained dedicated to the work of God. I recall instances where I had to persuade him to accept some form of support from the prayer meeting he was leading, as he was reluctant to receive any personal benefit from it. This demonstrated his deep sense of integrity and service."

"As a man of deep prayer, Elder Mireku organized a Friday prayer meeting that became a great blessing to the entire Koforidua municipality. Many pastors and church leaders passed through his hands and were shaped by his guidance and intercessory spirit. His fervent prayer life and love for music have left a lasting legacy, as seen in his son, Elder E. K. Mireku Jnr., who continues in the same grace."

Gospel stars mourn with Elder Mireku

Elder Mireku is a gospel music luminary who has impacted the industry and many younger musicians in Ghana.

His ministry began in the late 1970s and now has over 5000 songs and 56 albums.

Scores of gospel stars including Ohemaa Mercy, Diana Hamilton, Mary Ghansah, MOG and Tagoe Sisters were spotted in Koforidua mourning with their bereaved colleague.

They took an active part in the funeral's flow. Ohemaa Mercy was seen on the dance floor as the Church of Pentecost members sang songs of praise at the funeral.

Cecilia Marfo was also spotted in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh as Elder Mireku led the charge for his father to be transported to the cemetery.

