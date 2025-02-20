Jay Bahd, in a video from his album launch, introduced his beautiful parents to the world and many people were surprised by how young they looked

In the video, Jay Bahd brought his handsome father, beautiful mother and other family members on stage and highlighted the support they have shown him

Return of Komfo Anokye II was the rapper's sophomore album and its launch saw a lot of respected industry players and close associates of the rapper in attendance

Ghanaian rapper Jay Bahd surprised many fans at his album launch when he brought his parents on stage.

The event, held on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, to celebrate his debut album Return of Komfo Anokye II, saw industry players and close associates in attendance.

In a video from the event, Jay Bahd introduced his father, mother, and other family members, highlighting the support they have given him throughout his career.

Many fans were amazed by how young his parents looked, with some expressing their surprise on social media.

Jay Bahd's debut album

Jay Bahd has made a name for himself in the Ghanaian music industry after breaking out as part of the Asakaa Boys in 2020. Since then, he has released numerous singles and mixtapes, which have captured the airwaves for the past two years. His new album is his second studio album. He released Return Of Komfo Anokye in 2021.

Jay Bahd's musical impact

Alongside other members of Asakaa Boys, Jay Bahd has helped popularise Ghanaian drill music, taking it to international levels. The group’s influence has played a role in getting Ghanaian drill recognised at the Grammy Awards.

The Grammy Awards in 2024 introduced a new category, Best African Music Performance, to honour diverse African music styles.

Ghanaian drill was among the recognised genres, alongside Afrobeats, Afro-fusion, amapiano, highlife, and others. Many Ghanaians welcomed the recognition, seeing it as a step forward for African music on the global stage.

The Asakaa Boys, which comprises Jay Bahd, O’Kenneth, and Kwaku DMC, played a key role in this achievement.

Jay Bahd's parents stir reaction

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

big_shedoo said:

"Naa this be hard .. beautiful family."

ms_abigail_dinsey commented:

"Eiiii she looks like @ruthkadiri too much."

mercy.sharp said:

"Mama demon is looking good❤️."

glimmer_and_stones commented:

"Eiii I thought the woman was Ruth kadiri ohh."

jveena_diamond wrote:

"His mother look exactly like Nigerian actress Ruth kadiri.😳"

aim_stone169 said:

"Wobɛyɛ saaa Na Akɔm Afa wo.😂"

slickk20trendfetcher1 wrote:

"Okomfo anokye no dey order drinks!!😂"

Jay Bahd cruises in Rolls Royce

Jay Bahd in another video that went viral on the internet cruised in a gorgeous Rolls Royce in town.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician looked handsome as he rocked a fashionable outfit.

Many people wondered if the high-end vehicle belonged to him. Some folks believed he could own it while others doubted it was his and argued that it could be rented.

