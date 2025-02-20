Veteran actor Mawuli Semevo has been reported dead as confirmed by Myjoyonline on February 20, 2025

His sudden death comes on the back of severe burns he sustained during a fire accident at his residence on February 8, 2025

Celebrated Ghanaian actors Ken Fiati and Edinam Atatsi confirmed the unfortunate news

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Tragic news struck on Thursday, February 20, 2025, as veteran actor Mawuli Semevo passed away at Ridge Hospital, where he was receiving treatment for severe burns sustained in a fire accident a week prior. He was 63.

Veteran actor Mawuli Semevo dies. Image Credit: @myjoyonline

Source: Instagram

Veteran actor Mawuli Semevo dies

According to a report by Myjoyonline.com, a renowned Ghanaian media network, veteran actor Mawuli Semevo has unfortunately passed on. Celebrated Ghanaian actors Ken Fiati and Edinam Atatsi confirmed the report.

On February 8, 2025, Judith Addison of Beyond Burns International, a non-profit dedicated to supporting burn survivors, reported in a viral video that Mr Semevo had been critically injured in a fire.

"Beyond Burns International received an SOS about a tragic incident. When we arrived, we found veteran actor Mawuli Semevo in critical condition after suffering severe burns. His life was hanging in the balance," Judith stated in a video report shared on social media.

According to her, Mawuli was asleep at home when the fire broke out, resulting in burns covering 44 per cent of his body, along with respiratory injuries that left him struggling to breathe.

"This is very serious. From his head to his legs, his body was severely burned, and he lost all his hair," she added.

During his treatment at the Ridge Hospital, his colleagues in the movie industry visited and appealed to Ghanaians in a video for financial support.

Mawuli Semevo was widely respected for his exceptional performances on stage and in film. His impressive body of work includes Ghanaian movies such as Harvest at 17, A Stab in the Dark, Escape of Love, Like Cotton Twines, and The Good Old Days: The Love of AA.

Photo of the late Mawuli Semevo

Veteran actor Mawuli Semevo dies at 63. Image Credit: Samuel Nii Narku Dowuona

Source: Facebook

Kumasi nurse and children perish in Asokwa fire

YEN.com.gh reported that a devastating fire in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region claimed the lives of a nurse and her three children.

The tragic incident occurred on January 8, 2025, trapping the victims inside their three-bedroom home as the flames spread.

Fire service personnel managed to rescue other occupants of the house, who were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh