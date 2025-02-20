Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has caused a stir with her glamorous outfit at a student event

The style influencer wore a two-piece ensemble and an expensive frontal lace hairstyle to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's floor-sweeping outfit the Legacy Girls College's house week celebration

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has switched from her usual form-fitting dresses to a two-piece ensemble to give a speech at an all-girls college in Ghana.

Serwaa Amihere flaunted her looks in a stylish short-sleeved peplum top paired with a black pleated palazzo pant that highlighted her curves at the Legacy Girls College in Akuse.

Serwaa Amihere rocks a stylish outfit. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

The fashion influencer wore a short bob hairstyle and heavy makeup as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Serwaa Amihere accessorised her look with simple stud earrings and a stylish necklace to empower young girls on how to become responsible women in the future.

Serwaa Amihere rocks floor-sweeping pants

Serwaa Amihere didn't disappoint with her sartorial choices as she arrived at Legacy Girls College to share her motivational life experiences with them. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

mzz_lee_xclusive stated:

"Sweeping the city campaign 😂."

Yaalizzywale stated:

"When decency meets class you can’t help but sit back and enjoy the view ❤️❤️."

_nanabuabeng stated:

"Serwaa get bosoms ooo. See fine girl😍."

ewurama_301 stated:

"Please don’t spoil your sense of dressing for us. Loves."

maryohenewa1 stated:

"You are coming to fall down with your trousers Boi."

daniel_the_mc stated:

"@serwaaamihere this Your trousers will make zoomlion unemployed 😂."

maa_bena_ stated:

"Beautiful ❤️."

cheef_oman stated:

"Resilient woman❤️."

obgustavo_ stated:

"This school is 🔥."

galpat_wan stated:

"I still have Honorable John Dumelo’s autograph in my JHS diary😄❤️."

Watch the video below:

Students rush for Serwaa Amihere's autograph

Students of Legacy Girls College looked classy in their uniforms and elegant hairstyles as they approached Serwaa Amihere for her autograph.

Watch the video below:

Serwaa Amihere discloses she is quick-tempered

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian television personality Serwaa Amihere who disclosed that she is quick-tempered.

The co-founder of OH My Hair beauty salon explained that she always gets angry over trivial matters at home.

Some social media users commented on Serwaa Amihere's viral interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh