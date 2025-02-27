MzGee has apologised to her ex-husband Raymond Acquah for an utterance she made during her official announcement of their divorce

She took to her Facebook page to ask for forgiveness for referring to him as "a certain" Mr Raymond Acquah, stating that she did not mean any harm

In the comments section of her post, many of her followers praised her for her maturity and also expressed sadness over their split

Ghanaian media personality MzGee has apologised to her ex-husband, Raymond Acquah, for a comment she made while announcing their divorce.

MzGee apologises to ex-husband Raymond Acquah. Photo source: MzGee

Source: Facebook

She took to Facebook to clarify that she meant no harm when she referred to him as 'a certain’ Mr Raymond Acquah.

She explained that she had great respect for him and did not consider the phrase offensive at the time. In her post, she wrote:

"Oh, please! I’ve got massive respect for Raymond Acquah; I didn’t think of the word ‘certain’ in that light. I’m very sorry 😢If it sounded derogatory. Sincerely, but for the paternity of my child, you won’t have heard a word from me, so please ignore the grammar."

Many of her followers praised her maturity and shared their sadness over the split.

MzGee confirmed her divorce in a recent vlog after welcoming a child abroad. She thanked her supporters for standing by her and disclosed that she and Acquah had been separated for three years. She also stated that she no longer used his surname.

Her pregnancy and childbirth had already attracted public attention, despite her efforts to keep her private life out of the spotlight.

Following her announcement, fans expressed mixed emotions, sympathising with her divorce despite it being years ago.

MzGee apologises to ex-husband Raymond Acquah. Photo source: MzGee

Source: Facebook

MzGee's apology to ex-husband stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Francisca Tengey said:

"Ooh, never mind. I even heard you say that he is a big guy and doing well for himself. And I was like, wow, you spoke well of him."

Sharon Banahene commented:

"Congratulations on the birth of your beautiful baby. You don’t owe anyone an explanation about your private life, but I know Ghanaians always want to leave their many problems to worry about what doesn’t concern them."

Dekapuivava Mawufeme Potash reacted:

"Maturity is exhibited here. And it wasn't as though whatever you said was derogatory, but you still apologised when people had issues with it."

Araba Baidoo Arthur commented:

"Eii in fact I am sad about the divorce, but God knows best, and it's your life. Lead it the way you want it. Congrats, my dear."

Raymond Acquah bags law degree

Raymond Acquah, MzGee's ex-husband, recently bagged a law degree and was celebrated by Ghanaians on social media.

YEN.com.gh reported that the media personality obtained a Master of Laws (LLM) in Financial Markets Law and Regulation from the University of Ghana.

The media personality who has a wealth of experience in journalism showed a desire to expand his horizon.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh