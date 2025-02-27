An old video of Afia Schwarzenegger hinting at MzGee's divorce has surfaced on social media amid the latter's recent announcement

In the video, the controversial socialite made some remarks about MzGee's marriage in the wake of Medikal and Fella's divorce

The old video of Afia Schwarzenegger hinting at MzGee's divorce has garnered reactions from Ghanaians on social media

An old video of controversial socialite Afia Schwarzenegger hinting at media personality MzGee's divorce has surfaced on social media.

On Thursday, February 27, 2025, MzGee sent social media into a frenzy after she shared a YouTube vlog of her speaking publicly about her private life for the first time following the birth of her baby boy abroad on social media.

In the video, the media personality announced that she and her husband Raymond Acquah had been divorced for a while after tying the knot in a plush wedding ceremony in October 2017.

She emphasised that she was no longer affiliated with the surname Acquah as she and her husband, Raymond, have been separated for three years.

MzGee also clarified that Raymond Acquah was not the father of her newborn son and that she wanted to dismiss the link Ghanaians established between her former husband and the baby after she became a mother for the first time.

Following her announcement, many Ghanaians alluded to some remarks Afia Schwarzenegger made towards MzGee many months ago on social media.

The controversial social media personality had a big feud with MzGee in the wake of award-winning rapper Medikal's publicised divorce from his former wife, actress Fella Makafui in 2024.

During an episode of the United Showbiz TV in May 2024, the TV presenter asked Medikal questions about his split from Fella Makafui after his historic concert at the Indigo O2 in London in a phone conversation.

MzGee's questions about his divorce drama infuriated the Beyond Kontrol record label CEO, who blasted her for focusing on his personal life and not his sold-out concert.

The exchange between MzGee and Medikal drew criticisms from many Ghanaians including Afia Schwarzenegger and Shatta Wale towards the former.

In a video, Afia Schwarzenneger hurled insults at MzGee for her line of questioning during the infamous interview. She also hinted that the media personality's marriage had hit the rocks as she made several allegations against her.

Some months ago, Afia Schwarzenegger brought to light that MzGee had travelled to the US to give birth and throw a secret baby shower.

Afia Schwarzenegger also alleged at the time that the baby did not belong to Raymond Acquah and that the child's father was a Ghanaian man MzGee was living with abroad.

Watch the video below:

MzGee's divorce stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users below:

Maame Esi commented:

"Then Afia Schwar get information oo cos she said that last year."

akye_gh said:

"Sometimes, what Afia used to say, some of them are very true paa."

Alimatu Otchere commented:

"Afia said it oooo eeiiii."

Nana Adjoa T said:

"Afia, come for your stone."

MzGee begs ex-husband over 'disrespectful' comment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that MzGee begged her ex-husband Raymond Acquah for forgiveness over a comment she made about him during her divorce announcement that many deemed disrespectful.

In a social media post, the media personality said she meant no malice when she used the word 'certain' when she addressed her ex-husband in the video.

MzGee also noted that she still had massive respect for Raymond Acquah and would not have shared the information about their divorce if it were not for the conversation about her childbirth.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

