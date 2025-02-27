Kofi Gabs in a video at fufu and soup with chicken, a typical Ghanaian meal despite renouncing his Ghanaian citizenship

The Netherlands-based social media influencer announced recently that he was no longer a Ghanaian and was now fully Dutch

Many social media users wondered why he still created content centered around Ghana and ate Ghanaian meals if he no longer wanted to align with the country

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Social media personality Kofi Gabs has sparked reactions after a video showed him eating fufu with chicken, a popular Ghanaian dish, despite renouncing his Ghanaian citizenship.

Kofi Gabs eats fufu in a video. Photo source: kofigabs

Source: Instagram

The Netherlands-based influencer, also known as Mr Happiness, recently announced that he had completed all procedures to become a full Dutch citizen. His request to renounce his Ghanaian nationality was approved by the Ghanaian government through the Interior Ministry.

Kofi Gabs secured his Dutch passport after relocating from Ghana. This passport allows him to travel to over 180 countries without a visa. Although he could have chosen dual citizenship, he decided to give up his Ghanaian nationality for personal reasons.

He submitted his Ghanaian passport and other documents to the authorities, officially cutting legal ties with Ghana. After his application was approved, he celebrated on social media.

Despite renouncing his citizenship, Kofi Gabs continues to create content focused on Ghana. His new video eating fufu and chicken has led many to question why he still embraces Ghanaian culture after choosing to identify as Dutch.

Some social media users noted that if he no longer wants to associate himself with Ghana, then he should stop making Ghana-centered content.

His decision to renounce his citizenship has been debated on social media, with some supporting his choice and others criticizing it.

Kofi Gabs, the popular social media influence.r Photo source: kofigabs

Source: Twitter

Kofi Gabs Ghana-centered content stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Manassehgizmo13 said:

"Deep down chairman dey bleed. His dream is to make it and come back home as a hero, but I guess it isn't happening hmm. Chaley language, food, Culture and everything else will still bind you to Ghana, man 🍾 Bye for now."

nanasepah said:

"You should stop talking about the country and eating our food, Mr Foreigner."

kinvelly said:

"Make he stop talking about ghana."

faustina darko wrote:

"How can you be happy, I pity you,when you grow old you will see the difference,never forget your root an American judge said when swearing in some foreigners ."

amasafoa8 commented:

"He is genuinely not happy, but situations made him choose This...Hmmmmm, may we not be in a situation where we have to decide on this."

Asem eats at a restaurant

Asem also sparked reactions for eating recently. The rapper in a video that went viral on social media enjoyed a delicious meal at a restaurant alongside a glass of wine.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician had not been in the spotlight for a long period of time, and many people were elated to see him again.

The musician left Ghana for abroad several years ago.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh