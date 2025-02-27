President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Rex Omar as the presidential staffer for the Black Star Experience

The legendary Ghanaian musician rose to prominence in 1989 when he released the Aware Pa album in his homeland

Some social media users have congratulated the iconic musician on his new appointment by President Mahama

Seasoned highlife musician Rex Owusu Marfo, better known by his stage name Rex Omar, has been named the Presidential Staffer for the Black Star Experience.

The flagship program promotes Ghana's creative arts industry and cultural legacy and the designation honours Rex Omar's cultural ambassadorship and his decades-long dedication to Ghanaian music.

With a career spanning more than thirty years, Rex Omar is one of Ghana's most renowned Highlife musicians.

Known for songs like Abiba, Dada, and Osisi, he pioneered the highlife genre by fusing modern sounds with ancient rhythms.

In addition to his musical career, Rex Omar is a well-known supporter of the arts and has held several executive positions, such as Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).

Rex Omar gets a new appointment

Many Ghanaians on social media have congratulated the legendary musician on his new appointment.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions below:

Kweku Sam stated:

"As I told you guys, reducing the ministry from 30 to 23 will not solve our problem. We should all wait for their first budget and do Comperisim."

Nconyar Kay stated:

"Rex deserved something better like deputy finance Minister or zongo minister because of his song Abiba Yeei."

Peter Kwadwo Ansah stated:

"Now, there is a lot of meat on the bones, so they blindly share them left, right, and centre. Very soon Mahama will come and tell Ghanaians that, they have eaten all the meat, left with bones 😀."

Okyerefo Kantinka Kwapong II stated:

"I wish we will have 150 ministers, looking at the positions being created eeeeeei."

Zak Seilah stated:

"What can of position is this "Blackstar experience" paaaaa."

Oui Maha stated:

"After his 60 ministers, he'll appoint 2000 people to cover Former president Akuffou Addo's 110 ministers."

Atta Kwame Partnazz Kakra stated:

"One day me too I'll be appointed as presidential staffer for independence square. Amen."

Magdaline Abiola stated:

"Presidential staffer is for the GenZ. An old man like him should have been a nominee to the council of elders or council of state."

Rex Omar meets with President Mahama

Ghanaian musician Rex Omar was photographed with President John Dramani and Baba Sadiq after a previous event in the Sunyani Bono Region.

Rex Omar's daughter graduates from Legon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Rex Omar celebrating his daughter, Mimi who graduated from the University of Ghana.

The iconic and award-winning artist posted a picture of himself, his beautiful wife Abiba, and their proud pretty daughter.

Some Ghanaians flocked to the comments section to congratulate Mimi and her parents on her recent academic success.

