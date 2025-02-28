Nigerian actress Regina Daniels announced a massive comeback to Instagram after deactivating amid rumours about her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko being the father of Nigerian actress Chika Ike's baby

She ditched her decent outfits for a an all white outfit comprising of a mini skirts and a figure-hugging top

Nollywood actresses Mercy Johnson , Chioma Nwaoha talked about missing her, while others noticed she had deleted Mr Nwoko's pictures among other things

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has activated her Instagram account after it was reported that her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko was the suspected father to the baby of Nigerian actress Chika Ike.

Regina Daniels activates her Instagram account after cheating scandal. Image Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels returns to Instagram

Meanwhile, in a heartfelt Instagram post on February 18, 2025, Chika Ike rubbished allegations about Mr Nwoko being the father of her baby.

Regina Daniels made her first Instagram post after the scandal on February 28, 2025, and in the caption, she highlighted the importance of being vigilant.

She quoted that even when in a convoy with others, she is constantly using her Google Maps to ensure the route is not diverted.

"Even for convoy I Dey with my google map 📌#young&accomplished ! My dress: @regaeofficial"

In the video, she showed off her beautiful looks in an all-white attire. She showed off her fine legs in a mini skirt and rocked a figure-hugging top.

Reactions to Regina Daniels' Instagram activation

Many people in the comment section noticed that she had deleted pictures of her husband, Mr Nwoko from her page.

Others also advised her in the comment section about marriage to her polygamous billionaire husband.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Regina Daniels activating her Instagram account:

mercyjohnsonokojie said:

"😍My Very Own❤️❤️."

angel_eluna said:

"She has deleted everything about Ned on her page o 😂 so soon? 😢"

chisommarvel said:

"Comment section is on fire 🔥If you’re here to read comments say hi 😂."

pisces_queen_exquisite said:

"Removing his pictures is kind of childish... what makes you think that after you he won't marry again? Hmmmm I need to see the first wife because she deserve a GOLD medal."

chioma_nwaoha said:

"My lover 😍😍… I missed you ❤️❤️.. you soo pretty on this white dress. What legs ?? 🔥🔥🔥."

joyfanny82 said:

"Regina is the price! Period 😍she came into ned nwoko life with her fame she’ll take it if she leaves allegedly oh 😂 But you guys aren’t nice in this comment section shaa ah😂😂."

Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko and Chika Ike

Drama between Regina Daniels, her husband Ned Nwoko and the father of Chika Ike's baby. Image Credit: @regina.daniels and @chikaike

Source: Instagram

Chika Ike trashing the rumours

Regina Daniels recounts how she met hubby

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian actress Regina Daniels threw more light on her relationship and how she met her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

During an Instagram live session, she spoke about the role her mother played in getting her married and how their family reacted to her marriage plan.

The star actress added that many thought she had no choice before she got married to Ned Nwoko, and she dished out advice to her fans.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh