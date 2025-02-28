Ghanaian broadcaster Berla Mundi dropped an old video of her taking dance lessons with international Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd

In the video, they danced to Dancegod Lloyd's Sika which featured the celebrated rapper Medikal

The dance video excited many of her fans on Instagram, who shared their views on her dance moves

Seasoned media personality Berla Mundi shared an old video of when she decided to take dance lessons with talented Ghanaian dancer, Dancegod Lloyd.

Berla Mundi's dance moves

In the caption of the Instagram post, Berla Mundi noted that it was an old video she decided to share with her millions of fans in light of flashback Friday.

She cracked a joke saying that the video represented a time when she used to be a professional dancer.

"#flashbackfriday To when I used to be a professional dancer!!!"

The seasoned broadcaster noted that the dance moves she made in the video were ones she would normally make when her Pay Angel Money has dropped into her account from Canada at the end of the month.

Berla further stated that since her money had arrived, she could have fun without any boundaries.

"This is how you dance when your @payangelmoney has dropped in your account from Canada at the end of the month! Now we can chill proper!!!"

In the concluding parts of her caption, Berla acknowledged Dancegod Lloyd efforts in ensuring that she got the right dance steps.

"Shouts to @dancegodlloyd for being a good student back in the day 😊."

Reactions to Berla Mundi's dance moves

equiyah_cherry said:

I remember Dancegod was your student😂

adjoa_lee said:

Dancegod Berla🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🐐😹🥰

_keenozbags said:

The ending is my favorite 😂😂😂😂😂. Abeg who is the teacher again?🤣

mcbrightt said:

Ooh the dance was lit but what was the thing you did for the freestyle 😂❤️❤️

julieboat_93 said:

Queen B the professional dancer so so beautiful….. see beauty ❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥

dianaazaraissaka said:

Aaaaaaaa😂😂😂😂😂what did I just watch

