It was Ghana's Independence Day on Thursday, March 6, 2024, as the nation turned 68 years old

Ghanaian stars Nana Ama McBrown, Jackie Appiah, Delay, Nana Akua Addo and others celebrated in style

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the best celebrity Independence Day photos that surfaced on the internet

Ghana turned 68 years old as an independent country on Thursday, March 6, 2025. As it has become a custom, there was a big national celebration across the country.

Social media was not left out of the celebrations as many Ghanaian celebrities took to their Instagram pages to share photos and videos to commemorate the anniversary.

Nana Ama McBrown, Jacjie Appiah, Delay, Fantana, and Nana Akua Addo were among the many stars who shared lovely images. For many of them, it was a kente affair.

1. Nana Ama McBrown:

Actress and TV personality was at her entertaining best as she celebrated Ghana's 68th birthday.

Wearing a camouflaged hoodie, McBrown turned herself into a rapper, spitting some bars which impressed her followers.

Captioning the video, she indicated that she was serving as a guard for Ghana and making her followers happy.

"Guarding our MotherLand with all My heart and My Strength. Making my People Happy to keep Myself Happy. #HappyIndependenceDay #Ghana🇬🇭."

2. Benedicta Gafah:

Actress Benedicta Gafah wore a crocheted dress made with the colours in the Ghanaian flag. Sitting down to pose for the camera, she was full of smiles.

She prayed for the continuous prosperity of Ghana in her caption.

"May our nation continue to shine and prosper in the light of freedom. Happy Independence Day Ghana 🇬🇭."

3. Jackie Appiah:

Actress Jackie Appiah shared photos from a recent event she attended. She wore a black shirt and trousers with traces of green, red, and yellow in it.

"Happy Ghana Month. Lets celebrate 68 years of resilience, culture and unstoppable spirit from myself," she said.

4. Fantana:

Singer and Young, and Famous & African star, Fantana, known in private life as Francine Kouffie, went all out to celebrate Ghana's Independence day.

She first shared a video of her in a black fitting dress, holding aloft Ghana's flag as she walked around the Independence Square.

"🇬🇭 Ghanaian National Treasure 🇬🇭❤️ Happy 68th Independence Day to my homeland GHANA 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭❤️💛💚🖤," she captioned the video.

She later shared some photos with the Ghanaian flag in her hand. In her caption, she described herself as a Ghana girl.

"GHANA GIRL 🇬🇭 Happy Independence Day to my homeland ❤️💛💚🖤," she said.

5. Joselyn Dumas:

Actress and media personality Joselyn Dumas may have had a setback with the reported revocation of her appointment by President John Mahama within the week, but she still feels proud about Ghana.

She rocked colourful kente cloth like a queen, adorning herself in ornaments. In her caption she asserted that she was a daughter of Ghana.

"Daughter of the soil 🇬🇭," she said.

6. Ahuofe Patri:

Actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, fampoulsy known as Ahuofe Patri, rocked a colourful corseted kente dress as she visited the Kwame Nkrumah Museum in Accra for her photoshoot.

Sharing the photos, she emphasised her origins as a Ghanaian lady, saying:

"Me fri Ghana ❤️. Happy Independence Day Motherland 🇬🇭."

7. Sister Derby:

Singer Deborah Vanessa, simply known as Sister Derby, came out with wrapped in Ghanaian fabric on her chest and waist. She stood in front of a pack of hoisted Ghanaian flags.

She shared the photos with the caption:

"Happy Birthday Ghana 🇬🇭 #GhanaAt68 #6thMarch #GhanaIndependenceDay."

8. Queen Teiya:

The 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Queen Teiya, looked beautiful in a black dress with red, yellow, and green sides to it.

She shared the photos explaining the colours in the Ghanaian flag.

"THE STAR IN OUR FLAG 🇬🇭.

"Fueled by the inextinguishable fire of freedom, Ghana is standing proud and vibrant as ever. The red, gold, and green symbolizes the blood, wealth, and lushness of Ghana. Meanwhile, I, THE BLACK STAR QUEEN , am flourishing, embodying the indestructible spirit and the shining legacy of our independence!

"HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY!!! Indeed GHANA OUR BELOVED COUNTRY IS FREE FOREVER!!!!🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭," she captioned.

Later, Teiya shared more photos to promote Northern Kente.

"The Northern smock holds great significance in Ghana’s history, especially in our journey to independence. When Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumahand other members of the Big Six declared Ghana’s freedom, they proudly wore this iconic garment.

More than just a symbol of Northern heritage,the smock represents unity, bringing Ghanaians together on momentous occasions like today.

Happy Independence Day, Ghana! Celebrate this legacy in style. Get the finest quality Northern smocks," she said.

9. Delay:

Renowned media personality and businesswoman Deloris Frimpong Manso, simply known as Delay, stepped out in a beautiful corseted kente gown.

Her message to Ghanaians was simple. She said:

"Happy Independence Day from me to you 🇬🇭 🇬🇭🇬🇭," she said.

10. Hamamat Montia

Model and 2006 Miss Malaika Hamamat Montia shared photos of her Ghanaian moments with the caption:

"Independence is not just about the past—it’s about the future. 🇬🇭✨#KingsandQueens :

"Today, we celebrate Ghana’s Independence through the eyes of the next generation—the children who carry our dreams, our culture, and our legacy forward. From reading to coloring our flag to proudly saying, ‘We are made in Ghana!’—this is the true essence of freedom.

"A nation’s strength is measured by how we invest in our children. Let’s raise them with love, knowledge, and pride for Africa. They are Ghana’s tomorrow. They are Africa’s future. ❤️💛💚

"Happy Independence Day, Ghana! 🇬🇭."

11. Nana Akua Addo:

Fashionista Nana Akua Addo started her celebrations early as she shared a photo of her wearing a beautiful African print dress with a Ghana flag background a day before.

In her caption, she welcomed Ghanaians to the Heritage Month as March has come to be known in Ghana in recent years

"A legacy worth craving, a culture worth celebrating. Welcome to Heritage Month, where every thread tells a story of passion," she said.

Akufo-Addo snubs journalist at Indece Day celebrations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nana Akufo-Addo, who was at the Jubilee House for Ghana's 68th Independence Anniversary parade, snubbed a journalist.

The journalist had tried to interview Akufo-Addo, asking him for a message to Ghanaians, but the former president refused him.

Ghanaians who reacted to the video shared their views on Akufo-Addo's decision to attend the event.

