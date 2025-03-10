Ghanaian influencer Gisela Amponsah has acquired a new Honda CR-V after moving to a new apartment

Gisela Amponsah has explained why she bought a new car in a viral video which is trending on YouTube

Some social media users have commented on Gisela Amponsah's Instagram post as she posed in front of her new car

Ghanaian influencer and YouTuber Gisela Amponsah has posted photos of her second car on Instagram.

The co-host of the Rants, Bands and Confessions show disclosed that she had to buy a new car due to the deplorable state of the roads leading to her apartment.

Gisela Amponsah explains why she bought a second car on her YouTube channel. Photo credit: @giselaamponsah.

The style influencer added that she had to visit the mechanic shop frequently to fix her car and ended up taking one of her boyfriend's cars to use.

In one of her weekly vlogs, Gisela Amponsah was moved to tears as she narrated how she nearly sold her Macbook in 2023 due to financial constraints after renting her first apartment.

She reminisced on how her life has changed drastically within two years in the viral video on YouTube.

"I bought my new car in 2023. I randomly said This area that I am moving to, I need a new car. My car has experienced a lot."

"I just don't talk about it. What will you do about. I don't blame the car. Too many potholes in my area, to the point where we have changed my stocks, plugs and the terminal and lots of expenses. I have parked my car at my boyfriend's place, and I am using one of his cars."

"This car is low as well, and it is not a sustainable car for where I live, but I just needed it for a short while. I genuinely don't know how I did it."

Gisela Amponsah buys a new Honda CR-V

Some social media users have commented on Gisela Amponsah's post after she posed with her brand-new car.

The YouTube video of Gisela Amponsah explaining why she bought a new car is below:

Gisela Amponsah rocks a stylish outfit

Gisela Amponsah looked effortlessly chic in a perfect-fit strapless top and stylish pants for her lunch date.

The style influencer turned heads with her short, curly African braid hairstyle and heavy makeup with perfectly drawn eyebrows and glossy lipstick.

She accessorised her look with gold earrings and bracelets while flaunting her designer bag to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Gisela Amponsah flaunts her red designer bag

Gisela Amponsah looked gorgeous in a white one-hand top and denim jeans for her evening outing.

She styled her look with a red designer bag and wore elegant pointed shoes to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Gisela Amponsah slays at EMY Brunch event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian influencer Gisela Amponsah, who stole the spotlight at the 2025 EMY Africa Brunch and Generation Now Magazine unveiling with her skimpy outfit.

Gilesa Amponsah showed off her skin as she modelled in a stylish mini dress and beautiful mules to complete her look.

She inspired many of her female fans with her gorgeous cornrow braids hairstyle that matched with her classy look.

Source: YEN.com.gh