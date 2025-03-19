One of the lawyers for Anas Aremeyaw Anas has gone public on what transpired during the build-up to the trial proceedings

Speaking in an interview he disclosed that Kennedy Agyapong at the settlement conference offered to pay $10,000

He said Anas although against the move to go for settlement was willing to reduce his demand

Selasi Evans Adika, one of the lawyers for ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has shared details on the verdict in the US lawsuit against Kennedy Agyapong.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, Selasi Evans Adika who was speaking in an interview after the ruling disclosed that the parties involved in the lawsuit first went to the settlement conference, a meeting between parties hoping to seek a resolution to the issue.

He explained that although Anas was against the move he was willing to cut down on his financial demands during the settlement conference meeting.

Selassie however said they were taken aback to learn that Kenedy Agapong on his part was willing to pay $10,000 equivalent of GH¢150,000 so that case does not proceed to the trial level.

He said it was at that point that the arbitrator ruled that the matter be heard in court so that both parties argue their case.

"Procedurally we cannot go to trial without actually going through the settlement conference. When we went there despite Anas' reservations we still almost cut our demand down to a little over half, but to our surprise when our father (Kennedy Agyapong) came he said he would pay $10,000 to end the case. That is where the arbitrator basically said go and take your gamble in the courtroom. And so that is how we ended up going to trial."

Anas' US suit against Kennedy Agyapong

Anas filed a suit in 2022 in New Jersey against the former Assin Central MP for making defamatory comments about him.

This happened after the firebrand politician in a 2021 interview on The Daddy Fred Show, an online programme made certain comments portraying Anas as a thief and criminal.

He remarked that Anas was responsible for the murder of fellow investigative journalist Ahmed Suale and the deaths of multiple Chinese nationals in Ghana.

Anas who was none too pleased with the comments sought redress arguing the accusations severely injured his reputation.

In his defence, Agyapong claimed that his remarks were made during a political dispute and were not meant to be taken literally.

Anas speaks on his lawsuit-winning Ken Agyapong suit

Following the verdict, Anas Aremeyaw Anas issued a statement detailing what transpired in court.

He indicated that the suit stemmed from the comments made by Ken Agyapong made about him during the airing of his BBC documentary Betraying The Game which indicted former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi in 2018.

He lamented how a similar suit in Ghana was dismissed by an Accra High Court by its presiding judge, Justice Eric Baah

Anas wears prosthetics to court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Anas Aremeyaw Anas showed up in court, without a face covering.

Pictures and videos from a US Court showed the purported identity of Anas Aremeyaw Anas in a calm and composed mood.

He had braided hair, wearing medicated glasses, and was dressed casually in a long-sleeved shirt and a pair of trousers.

