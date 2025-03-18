Ghanaian rapper Jay Bahd has added a new black Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe to his luxurious fleet

His mother, Ama Serwaa, who has been one of his biggest supporters couldn't hide her pride as her son brought the car home

Videos of the rapper and his mother's first reactions after seeing the plush new car have surfaced online

Ghanaian rapper Jay Bahd, a renowned member of the Asakaa Boys' collective has bought himself a new car.

The musician, who already owns a white Range Rover was recently spotted with his latest purchase, a black Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe

The car is valued at GH₵1.8 million dollars with some variations going for as much as 100k dollars.

Jay Bahd rose to fame in the 2019/2020 music year when the Asakaa Boys' debut hit went viral drawing significant media attention to the growing Asakaa sub-culture in Kumasi.

The musician's catalogue currently has multiple hit tracks making him one of the most successful from the collective.

Jay Bahd's new ride comes a few weeks after his album which dropped on February 19, 2025.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the rapper was captured at the port as the car was being cleared. His associates swooned over him as they congratulated him on his latest acquisition.

Jay Bahd's mother sees her son's new car

Jay Bahd is one of several rappers who maintain a close relationship with his parents. The rapper has been posted with his mum on several occasions including a vacation trip to Dubai.

When the rapper launched his new album The Return of Komfo Anokye II, he brought his parents to the stage highlighting the support they have given him throughout his career.

Jay Bahd's mother was elated as her song brought his new Mercedes Benz home. The supportive woman who has been nicknamed Mama Demon hailed Jay Bahd with songs as she took a video of the new ride.

Jay Bahd's new mum stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Jay Bahd's new purchase.

Biggz Marley said:

"🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 Supa star maame."

biggestsilas20 wrote:

"Making mom happy bros the real man 💕."

Desmond Brooklyn remarked:

"Making mummy happy I tap into your blessings Mokobili."

Ace👾 added:

"Her mother is also good at singing oo see what she just did heeer 🔥."

Jay Bahd implicated in alleged fake YouTube view saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jay Bahd's new song Owuo Safoa had registered nearly six million views on YouTube in less than a week.

A netizen accused Jay Bahd of inflating his views, leading to a heated response from the musician.

He slammed the user over the claim and dismissed the accusation of view boosting, writing in response:

