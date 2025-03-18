A video of a young Ghanaian lady thanking God for her journey abroad has gone viral, sparking reactions from netizens

Identified as Afia on her TikTok handle, the young lady said that it took seven years for her visa application to be approved

Many Ghanaians who saw her video on social media thonged the comment section congratulate and tapp into her blessing

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to celebrate a new beginning in life after relocating abroad.

In a video sighted on TikTok, the young lady, identified as Afia, disclosed to her followers that she had relocated abroad for greener pastures.

A Ghanaian lldy relocates abroad after 7 years of waiting for visa approval. Photo credit: @afia_baddie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Afia shared photos of herself abroad, showing the beautiful scenery and architecture of the country that his going to be her home for many years to come.

Taking to social media to revel in her success story, the young Ghanaian lady said that she waited for seven years to have her visa approved.

She further expressed gratitude to God for answering her prayers to move abroad.

The Ghanaian kady shows poses for pictures after relocatung abroad. Photo credit: @afia_baddie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

"Seven years of waiting for my visa to be approved and this is how far God has brought me. I'm speechless," Afia wrote in the caption of the video,

Afia appeared to have relocated to her new country of residence in the winter season, as the ground upon which she stood was covered with snow particles.

The trending video also captured the young Ghanaian lady's journey, from her departure at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to her arrival abroad.

Although, it's unclear which country Afia had relocated to, she looked excited, with her face beaming with smiles.

Below is the video of Afia in her new country abroad.

Ghanaians congratulate Afia on her journey abroad

The video of the young lady's journey abroad has gone viral on social media, sparking congratulatory messages from netizens.

At the time of drafting this report, the video had racked up over 4,000 likes and 259 comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Obaa 1234 said:

"Go to a better place i beg don't go n call as to come n pick you."

@Ranking pee also said:

"We thank God for everything."

@WOARA commented:

"He makes things beautiful in His own time ."

@Mame Sika also commented:

"We thank God for that I tap into your blessings."

@Comfort Boakye wrote:

"I tap into your blessing in JESUS name Amen."

@ruza567 also wrote:

"Congratulations, I tap from your blessing."

Ghanaian man secures two residence permits abroad

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man had secured both Canadian Permanent Residence and United States Green Card.

This means that the young man, identified as Opabene, had been granted legal permits to live in either Canada or the United States for as long as he wished.

Aside from that, he could also apply for citizenship in either of the countries and enrol his children, if he has any, in public schools and universities at subsidised rates.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh