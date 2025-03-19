A Ghanaian man returned home from abroad to surprise his mother at the market at Akyem Swedru after many years of living apart

A young Ghanaian man who has been living abroad for many years has returned home to surprise his mother.

The young man who was based in Germany drove to Akyem Swedru to see his mother, whom he had not seen for many years.

A Ghanaian man returns home from Germany to surprise his mum in the village. Photo credit: @afro_bongo/TikTok.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment the young man, identified on TikTok as Afro Bongo, visited the market, where his mother sells, to surprise her.

The elderly woman, who had no idea of her son's arrival, was busy attending to a customer when she noticed him approaching her from afar.

Overwhelmed with mixed emotions, the market woman shouted in excitement, questioning when her son arrived in the country.

The duo hugged and held each other for several minutes, sharing an adorable mother-and-son moment.

"I'm in my hometown, Akyem Swedru, I arrived today, you know, I just flew back from Germany to my hometown because my mother she doesn't have no idea that I'm here in Akyem Swedru. So, I'm going to surprise my mum today, and I can't wait to see how she is going to react, Chale, I;m so excited. So, we are going to see ny nun and today is a surprise," he said moment before going to the market.

The adorable reunion video highlighted the young man's close bond with his mother.

Reactions to the Ghanaian man's video

The video of the Ghanaian man has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions from netizens.

At the time of drafting this report, the video had racked up over 100,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments.

A Ghanaian visits his mother at market to surprise her after returning home from abroad. Photo credit: @afro_bongo/TikTok.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Abdul Fatah said:

"She is not happy, she thinks alot because you are hiding her your movement and she will also think like maybe you see her as evil person."

@PHILA GH TV also said:

"So sad some of us lost our mom when we were kids this was so emotional and I wish my mom was alive.

@Matthew Kwofie commented:

"Chale cheerish every moment with her and make her the happiest mom. How I wish I could hug mine one last time erh. RIP MOM."

Ghanaian surprises his mum at her workplace

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman was overjoyed after her son who lived abroad showed up at her workplace.

The woman laughed and gave her son a tight embrace stated that she was not expecting to see him.

Many people who saw the video showered praises on the young man for bringing joy to her mother

