Musician Stonebwoy has explained why some music listeners may not appreciate his penmanship

The reigning TGMA Songwriter of the Year took to social media to re-affirm his status as one of the country's seasoned writers

Some people found the Jejereje hitmaker's message to detractors about his penmanship to be off-putting

Last year, Stonebwoy was crowned Songwriter of the Year at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

He had never won in that category. His explosive collaboration with Angelique Kidjo helped him break the deadlock.

The musician's penmanship has become a trending debate on social media after he missed out on the opportunity to represent in this year's category.

The conversation gained steam after a fan's post appeared on Stonebwoy's radar. The fan said,

"Sometimes I don’t blame those who don’t appreciate @stonebwoy pen game and writing skills. Greater parts of his songs are in patois and it’s hard for them to comprehend. Stonebwoy? Forget."

Stonebwoy replied to the fan saying that the Intelligence Quotient (IQ) of his detractors was a huge determinant of their inability to appreciate his penmanship.

"It’s a matter of iQ, patois is literally English spoken with a Jamaica accent ( largely born out of the indigenous African tonal flows and linguistic patterns."

While some fans rallied by the Jejereje hitmaker's comment, others described it as off-putting. However, Stonebwoy maintained that it wasn't meant to be insulting and cannot be blamed for those who deem it as such.

"IQ as used here doesn’t represent an INSULT. NOPE. It’s how you chose to understand “it’s a matter of iQ” I can’t be blamed for that. Sorry. 🙏 FYI."

"There are Lyrics sung in music made in languages that we swear we understand but never clocked in till someone with the IQ grabs it and tells us."

"Interestingly music on its own is a language anyway. And its feeling erupts a unique understanding. Again that’s why it feels better when people sing lyrics their own way. Who rates you, rates you. Who Don’t, Don’t. And that’s completely acceptable."

Stonebwoy has always been aware of his clout as a songwriter. In an interview with TV3, after he won the award for the first time, the musician hinted at getting more awards in the category.

This year, the battle is between five contenders including Kof Kinaata who has been the category's biggest winner in recent times.

Stonebwoy climaxes tour abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had wrapped his Up x Runnin6 tour with his last stint in Hamburg Germany,

The renowned Afro-dancehall musician has sold out venues in London despite the tour reportedly getting off to a slow start in the US.

A few shows in Ghana including the upcoming Guinness Accravaganza have already been announced for Stonebwoy after his tour. He is also set to be on the purported list of celebrities invited to Richard Nii Armah-Quaye's 40th birthday party

