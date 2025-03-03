Actor, Van Vicker recently took to social media to celebrate her beautiful 21-year-old daughter's birthday

The actor's birthday message came after the young girl's achievement at the University of Leicester, UK

A video of her hanging out with the award-winning actor has stoked a significant frenzy on social media

One of Ghanaian actor Van Vicker's children, J'dyl Vicker recently turned 21. The actor couldn't hide his pride as he celebrated the 21-year-old lady on social media.

While Van Vicker likes to keep his family private, the renowned actor almost never passes on an opportunity to celebrate his kids on their birthday.

In 2020, when J'dyl turned 16, Van Vicker shared a glowing testimonial about his daughter's intelligence calling her a go-getter and a great leadership potential.

"Sweet 16? I remember J'dyl's 1st bday like yesterday but it has been 16yrs already. Supereminently, as much as children can be backbreakers at every stage, it is such a delight to just be around and groom them into that unique individual, inevitably blending derivatives of yourself, lol. Children do make parents proud. I am proud of my daughter. She is intelligent, smart, beautiful, enthusiastic, 100% go getter, confident, respectful, team player, leadership potential and so on and so forth. Her sublimeness leaves almost no room for debilitation. Continue to grow in favor and stature with God and man. Hard & sweet chick! I love you my biggest baby. Happy 16th birthday."

True to the actor's words, his daughter has already started showing her true colours. Before her 21st birthday, J'dyl had secured her first degree as part of the graduating batch of the 2025 University of Leicester.

Her academic milestone heightened the spirit for her 21st birthday celebration. She kickstarted the day by sharing some beautiful birthday photos of her. Van Vicker followed suit with a heartwarming birthday post, saying.

"21 years already? I shock. 😂😂 Happy birthday to u. Beauty, Intelligence and Modishness have nothing on you. You make me a proud dad. I love you J

Van Vicker's daughter goes viral

The Vickers are a fun bunch who often take vacations together. J'dyl, who appears to be her father's favourite never fails to share some of her fond vacation moments with her father.

In a recent post shared in the season of her 21st birthday, J'dyl demonstrated how reliable her father is.

The post garnered over a million hits on TikTok with thousands of comments drooling over the enviable relationship with Van Vicker.

Van Vicker and his daughter stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Van Vicker and his daughter's heartwarming moments.

livinginlusaka said:

"We really loved your dad girl 😭it was Either him or Majid lol."

Akua Tracey wrote:

"Before there was Aaron Pierre, there was Van Vicker ✨."

dontmindme1128 remarked:

"Van Vicker opened doors for Aaron Pierre and Rege and Michael B Jordan."

pjshotsontiktok shared:

"Your daddy is Van Vicker???!!!!! And you just casually just talk am???!!! No drumrolls!!?? No Big Reveal!????? Chai! A whole “Our Van Vicker!!????” Chai 😭😭😭😭."

Ifeoma:) added:

"Do you know that your dad married me 10 years ago?"

