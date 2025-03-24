A Ghanaian woman has lamented over the 40th birthday of the founder of Bills Micro Credit founder, Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

The woman who claims to be a customer of the financial institution lamented over the CEO's failure to invite his customers to the plush birthday party.

Source: Twitter

In the video, she noted that despite being key stakeholders in the company, they were

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye marks 40th birthday

Ghanaian entrepreneur Richard Nii-Armah Quaye recently marked his 40th birthday with a plush event.

The Independence Square, where the nation hosts most national gatherings came alive as the billionaire brought his guests together for the showdown.

Scores of celebrities, Heads of State and other dignitaries across Africa were invited to the gathering.

Talk of Tanzania's Diamond Platinumz, and Nigeria's Ramsey Nouah among others. The stage lighted up when Stonebwoy who recently climaxed his tour in Hamburg took over the microphone. The Jejereje hitmaker unpacked his hit songs entertaining the audience.

