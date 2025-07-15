Shatta Wale's latest girlfriend, Maali and his eldest daughter, Cherissa, were recently seen flaunting their acting skills in a TikTok video

Maali and Cherissa reenacted a viral TikTok sound culled from Reverend Obofour's ministration in church

Shatta Wale, just like many fans, who have fallen in love with Maali and Cherissa shared their comments online

Shatta Wale's baby mama, Maali, has courted attention online after her recent collaboration with her husband's daughter, Cherissa, surfaced online.

Cherissa, who turned 15 this year, has grown closer to her stepmother, Maali, thanks to their several TikTok videos.

In their recent one published on July 14, Maali and Cherissa paired to reenact a viral TikTok sound.

The funny sound culled from Reverend Obofour's ministration at the Annointed Palace Chapel has been used over ten thousand times on the platform.

Maali and Cherissa's version of the trend garnered comments from scores of fans, including Shatta Wale.

The SM boss and his partner welcomed their first child as a couple into the world in November 2024 after almost three years of dating. The new baby was also the musician's publicly known third child.

How many children does Shatta Wale have?

Shatta Wale has three children. He had Cherissa, his eldest, with Madam Sandy in 2010. It's unclear when Shatta Wale's relationship with Madam Sandy ended.

On July 11, 2015, Shatta Wale welcomed a new child with Diamond Michelle, popularly known as Shatta Michy.

Shatta Michy was the On God hitmaker's fiancée until 2019, when they broke up. Majesty has been under his mother's custody since her parents' breakup.

In 2023, Shatta Wale announced Maali as his new girlfriend. Shortly after his announcement, the musician took her to the UK for his iconic performance at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK.

He bought Maali a brand new Range Rover when she delivered his third child last year.

Maali and Cherissa's bond stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users about Maali and Cherissa's

Olivia_mimie said:

"l really love your family, the love in the family is very strong that no negative comments will get to you 👍SM 4 life."

Eno konadu wrote:

"My ribs😂😂😂😂😂Mum and daughter vibes that's beautiful."

R💕am🥰zy💕wrote:

"I love the bond between mother and daughter 🥰🥰🥰."

EMPRESSplantinum-78 remarked:

"😁😁😁God father be the witchest 🤣🤣🤣He pass wizard 😁😁😁He even gave you bele🤣🤣🤣🤣pahpahpahpahpah🤣🤣🤣🤣SM4LIFE✌️😍🥰🥰🥰."

OFORIWAA AMANFO 🫧🦋🧿❤️ shared:

"Wei mother and daughter 😂😂😂."

BRØÑZY_29 commented:

"Eiii Shatta, why will you do that."

Shatta Wale's daughter graduates from school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Cherissa had graduated from Springforth Community School, an international institution located at Trasacco Valley Road in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

The SM boss's daughter was among the numerous students who received certificates for achieving academic excellence at the graduation ceremony held at the school premises on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

The teenager was accompanied to the graduation ceremony by his biological mother, Sandy, Maali and her dad.

