Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif's old video has surfaced on social media and gone viral

In the viral video, he was spotted with his close friend Farouk as he enjoyed his fried yam sticks

Many people spoke about his growth in the industry, while others spoke about the bond with Farouk

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

An old video of sensational Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has surfaced on social media days after his Iron Boy album was released and topped the trends both locally and internationally.

An old video of Black Sherif eating fried yam sticks surfaces online. Image Credit: @blackosherif and @qwadwo.vyrus

Source: TikTok

Old video of Black Sherif's surfaces online

In the old video, Black Sherif was spotted with one of his close friends, Farouk, standing in a place that looked rural and less developed, with dusty roads.

In the old video, the musician looked slimmer than he does currently, and he had a very short haircut that was dyed blonde.

The Iron Boy album crooner was seen enjoying fried yam sticks with so much joy as he made funny lip movements in the video.

The memorable moment was captured by Farouk, who had his smartphone on a selfie stick as he seriously recorded Blacko, as he is affectionately called by many fans.

The video of their interaction is below.

Reactions to Black Sherif eating fried yam

The comments section was filled with praise for Farouk, one of Black Sherif's close friends who helped manage his music career in the early stages.

Others also talked about Blacko's astronomical growth in the music industry and how he had taken over the scene both internationally and in the country.

The video highlighted a story of the sensational rapper once being a dreamer and living his reality of being one of the most-streamed musicians in the world.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Black Sherif's old video of him and Farouk before the musician found fame:

COLD said:

"Seeing blacko makes me understand that life is steps and processes just try your hands to what ever that you’re focusing on ego pick"

ricc_hexz said:

"Chale wiz get him Farouk you too get Farouk Abeg it’s like Farouk be blessings for ppl life oo😂."

Renny🦋Pokuah💞 said:

"The way his jaw dropped with the immediate sound 😅❤️🤭"

Big Scrach 😎 said:

"Blacko keep going with this same guys. Dont change ur circle ✊❤️."

Man_Robo said:

"One who had the dream and One with the support 🔥🔥."

Black Sherif is also known for attending the MTN Hitmaker auditions many years ago. Image Credit: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif receives prayer from Odumodublvk

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that as anticipation grew for Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif's Ironboy album, he received an overwhelming show of support from Nigerian rapper Odumodublvk.

In a viral video, Odumodublvk was seen offering a heartfelt prayer for Black Sherif. However, the spiritual nature of the act did not sit well with some fans, who took to social media to express their views.

While some praised the unity between the two artists, particularly given the show of support Black received, others voiced concern over perceived spiritual implications, sparking a debate on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh