Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has urged his followers to visit the dental clinic after his teeth whitening process

The real estate mogul looked overly excited in the before-and-after smile makeover video on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Zionfelix's viral video, stating that he is living a lavish lifestyle

Felix Adomako, the renowned Ghanaian blogger popularly known as Zionfelix, has unveiled a stunning transformation following a visit to a prominent dental clinic in the United Kingdom.

In a captivating video that has taken social media by storm, Zionfelix shared the journey of his smile makeover, which began with a consultation in March 2025, culminating in a teeth whitening procedure he underwent in May 2025.

Under the expert guidance of Dr. Dapaah, affectionately dubbed "the People’s Dentist," blogger Zionfelix learned essential techniques for maintaining his dental health.

He was instructed on the proper use of his whitening trays, which were to be worn for a minimum of five hours each day to achieve the desired results.

The father of two couldn't contain his excitement as he showcased his dazzling new smile in an Instagram video, radiating joy and confidence.

Zionfelix flaunts his new white teeth

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has shared a video from his latest visit to a UK-based Ghanaian dentist on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

afia_papabi1 stated:

"Dental care in London is expensive. NHS do not cover it for adults."

officialbobby_gh stated:

"Money is sweet Wai."

ohenanaoheneba stated:

"Koo aka wo tri nwii wai 👏🏾😂."

Streetphonesbymaap stated:

"Is he married 🌚? I want to see something."

Zionfelix and his family tour the UK

Blogger Zionfelix treated his mother and sister to a delightful day out in Central London, following his recent trip to the UK.

This excursion took place after he played a pivotal role in Obaapa Christy's exhilarating Power of Praise Concert series, which was held in Birmingham.

The concert was a star-studded affair, featuring performances from popular personalities like Vivian Jill, Kyekyeku, Dr. Likee, and Emelia Brobbey.

Before the highly anticipated London concert, scheduled for May 31, Zionfelix took the opportunity to explore the city with his family.

He donned a stylish black puffer jacket paired with trendy jean shorts and striking New Balance 9060 sneakers, valued at approximately GH₵ 1.2k.

During their memorable outing, Zionfelix reminisced about a childhood dream to whisk his mother away on a vacation, a dream he never thought would come to fruition.

Having embarked on his media career over a decade ago, the blogger has now emerged as one of Ghana's wealthiest netpreneurs, recently expanding his horizons into the real estate sector with the launch of his own residential apartments.

The Facebook post is below:

Zionfelix's baby mama celebrates her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Zionfelix's baby mama, Minalyn, an award-winning makeup artist from Ghana who has a unique fashion sense.

The single mother looked gorgeous in different ensembles for her widely shared birthday picture session.

Celebrities like Selassie Ibrahim, a Ghanaian actress, have commented on Zionfelix's baby mama Minalyn's chic attire on Instagram.

