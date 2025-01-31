Odehyieba Priscilla Sings Fameye's Thank You, Flaunts Sweet Vocals
- A video of gospel singer Odehyieba Priscilla performing Fameye's Thank You has popped up online
- The 18-year-old gospel singer's rendition of Fameye's Afropop classic showcased her fine vocal ability
- Scores of fans who were impressed with Odehyieba Priscilla thronged the comments section to hail her
Ghanaian gospel singer Odehyieba Priscilla known for her spirit-filled church ministrations was spotted singing Fameye's awe-inspiring single 'Thank You'.
The song, released in 2022 from Fameye's debut album Songs of Peter, has garnered millions of hits on streaming platforms.
Fameye's "Thank You" won him two nominations at the 24th Ghana Music Awards, in the Afropop Song of the Year and Songwriter of the Year categories.
The song's strides span off its soul-stirring lyrics which have become a key part of Fameye's craft.
Odehyieba Priscilla was in her deepest emotions as she performed Fameye's track in her own way.
Generally, gospel singers continue to face strict scrutiny when it comes to their association with secular colleagues.
However, many fans impressed by Odehyieba Priscilla's rendition shared their admiration for her in the comments section.
Odehyieba Priscilla is a teen star with a huge following online. The internet sensation whose career started when she left Wassa Akropong for Apatrapa, Kumasi, at age 11 has earned co-signs from top stars including Joyce Blessing and Piesie Esther.
Odehyieba Priscilla's Fameye's Thank You rendition hailed
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Odehyieba Priscilla's short rendition of Fameye's Thank You.
Hero Bawuah said:
"The voice is voicing 😀."
yuu ten keys wrote:
"Well done. I like the voice."
Jane ❤️💕 remarked:
"YA please the video is short for me, add the rest abeg 🥰."
kelvinmoni🦍💵 shared:
"Anytime I want to be myself, I just listen to Famey3 🥰."
Akua Vallary noted:
"Do you know why I love this gal, she’s real and I love her her."
Odehyieba Priscilla makes it to KNUST
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Odehyieba Priscilla had secured admission into the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology after completing her high school education last year.
The singer who attended St Louis Senior High School aced her final exams and is now studying Business Administration at the university.
Odehyieba Priscilla's grades remain undisclosed but the entry requirement for an applicant seeking Business Administration at KNUST is an aggregate of 10.
