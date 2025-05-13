Kennedy Agyapong was seen rejoicing with his family and team members after a US court released its judgment in the defamation case against him by Anas Aremeyaw Anas

The court has reduced Anas Aremeyaw Anas' $18 million defamation award against Kennedy Agyapong to $500

The politician who was found guilty of maliciously defaming the reputation of Anas opted to increase the amount

Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong has reacted to the latest in Anas Aremeyaw Anas' defamation lawsuit against him.

This comes after a US court significantly reduced the $18 million in damages awarded to Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on May 12.

The court had already found Kennedy Agyapong guilty of maliciously defaming the reputation of Anas.

The former Assin Central MP filed for remittitur, asking the trial judge to reduce the jury’s initial award.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the presidential aspirant hopeful for the New Patriotic Party was seen in mourning clothes.

Kennedy Agyapong and his people were in Kumasi to mourn with the people of Asante Mampong as they mark the one-week observance of the late Mamponghene and the occupant of the Silver Stool, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II.

In the video, the NPP politician was seen singing praises to God with his supporters. They rejoiced over the court's ruling.

Kennedy Agyapong was all smiles as he gave out some money to his wife to fulfil the payment.

The former Assin Central MP also jokingly offered to raise the amount from $500 to $5000.

Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong's court case stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the new court order on Anas Aremeyaw Anas' court case against Kennedy Agyapong.

@Voices_of_X said:

"And you want to become president unless you're home. You lost the case masa, is a fact!!!!"

@WONDERBERKOH remarked:

"Reputational harm has already been judicially affirmed. How might one interpret the irony of a "rich" man of substantial means jubilating over what is essentially a 'discounted' penalty, rather than reflecting on the broader ethical or reputational implications of the judgement?"

@bsd8_ shared:

"How do you lose a defamation case and still celebrate just because the settlement is small? That makes no sense. What about the damage done to his reputation? Someone like this has no business being anywhere near the presidency. It simply shouldn’t happen."

@poundsterlings_ remarked:

"Now the dirty blogger in America should get into his wife basement and start making unnecessary noise ,after all this some foolish Ghanaian will go under his post and videos and support him,so those people are you ok?? That guy is a bloody lair ,Ghanafuo naa most are lame 🤦🏽‍."

