TGMA 2025 Female Vocalist of the Year has shared behind-the-scenes footage of her look at the 26th edition of the TGMAs

A video of Mima Afrika's makeup session for this year's red carpet has garnered significant traction on social media

In the comments section, fans shared their admiration for Mima Afrika following Nana Ama McBrown's cosign.

Ghanaian singer Mima Afrika was one of several superstars invited to this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards held on May 10 at the Accra International Conference Center.

Mima Afrika Transforms Beautifully After Makeup Session, Fans Drool Over Her

Mima was not only an invitee but a nominee in the female vocal performance category battling with top singers like Titi Owusu, Naana Asiedu and Esther Goodwyll.

Mima wore a beautiful gown by Thelma Tay, a designer stamped by Nana Ama McBrown.

Her well-sculpted haistyle also made one of the most iconic looks for the night.

Fans couldn't help drool over the intrfuing transformation after mima Afrika's makeup transformation.

Mima Afrika on stage with Nana Ama McBrown after her debut appearance on the Onua Showtime TV show. Photo source: MimiAfrika

Mima Afrika and Nana Ama McBrown's relationship

The musician's single On Fire which earned her a nomination, was also a personal favourite of TV star and actress, Nana Ama McBrown.

Mima Afrika and Nana Ama McBrown met last year after an Onua Showtime episode aired on October 13, 2024.

Nana Ama McBrown loved Mima's performance and decided to be her producer and stylist.

Mima's followers on Instagram increased significantly right after their meetup. Ever since, Mima has kept McBrown in her circle as a pillar of support.

The Onua Showtime host almost never passes up any opportunity to support Mima.

Last year, when the singer lost her dad, McBrown attended the funeral to mourn with her. It's clear that Mima Afrika considered Nana Ama McBrown more of a mother figure than an industry colleague.

On Mother's Day this year, she sent a message to Nana Ama McBrown saying,

"On this mothers day celebration, I want you to know from the depths of my heart that you're highly favoured among your generation and God will continue to favour you in all your endeavors, I wish and pray that one thing you need from God may he grant it upon you, happy mother's day Mama, forever in my heart ❤️ Her Excellency."

Mima Afrika's beauty stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Mimi Afrika's transformation for this year's TGMAs.

Despee Gh said:

"You speak so well. God bless your hustle and bless Official Nana Mcbrown. Ghana, let's support this talent. We must not sleep on this talent."

salmah_4reall1🔹️🇬🇭🇳🇬 wrote:

"I saw her at the TGMA, she’s friendly too, I just pray someone sponsor her braces or she does it by herself soon, and her true beauty will show ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

MAKAFUI🇹🇬🇬🇭 remarked:

"Mima looks beautiful, she just needs her braces fixed. Y’all mocking her should stop; she didn’t create herself."

Elis Chelsea noted:

"Why won't white men do permanent make-up that can last like 2 to 5 years?"

Naa_AmerleyO🐣 added:

"I pray one of these dental clinics will help her out. She’s really beautiful and has a melodious voice."

Ananzo tells his grass to grace story

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghanaian TikTok sensation Ananzo, who recently received $5,000 from Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido for covering his song, shared his journey in a recent interview.

He disclosed that he had been working as a car washer for ten years, starting after junior high school, to support himself through secondary education.

Ananzo's passion for music was ignited when a friend posted a video of him singing King Paluta's Makoma on TikTok, which led to further encouragement for him to pursue singing.

