Shatta Wale has shared a video flaunting his luxury garage in response to Ajagurajah's message

This comes after Ajagurajah announced that he had also added a new Rolls-Royce to his luxury fleet

The exchange between Shatta Wale and Ajagurajah has created a huge frenzy on social media

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has issued a response to Ajagurajah, who claimed to have bought a new Rolls-Royce following in the musician's shoes.

The musician shared a video of his luxury fleet of cars, which includes a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Lamborghini Urus, an Escalade and a BMW.

Shatta Wale's video comes after Ajagurajah shed light on his plans to compete with the musician.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ajagurajah admitted that he was inspired by Shatta Wale and would want to follow in his footsteps. He challenged himself to buy a Rolls-Royce.

On April 30, Kwabena Asiamah, aka Ajagurajah, announced that he had acquired a new Rolls-Royce.

In his announcement, the renowned religious leader dared Shatta Wale that he would outshine him soon with his fleet.

Shatta Wale acknowledged Ajagurajah's commitment and shared a video of him flaunting his fleet to give his competitor an overview of the amount of work he needed to do to catch up.

Shatta Wale and Ajagrajah's battle stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Shatta Wale and Ajagurajah's Rolls-Royce battle.

nachipu2000 said:

Shatta wale why 😂😂😂 what ajagurajah do you with this kind of competition 😂😂😅lol 😜

Theophilus Tetteh shared:

Shatta is most lovely musician in Africa 😂😂😂 I really like him, I always watched him to realise my stress

Richard Donalb Obo Nyarkoh

Wonderful....one love. Before Ajakoraja movement there was shatta movement . Nice one🔥❤️😂

Festus Saint Galley commented:

Another beef on for my man. The shoe is not finished and this one. Ghana my beloved country.

benedictaadjei3 remarked:

Just small play wey ajagurajah dey do. Shatta take am serious la😂😂. 🤔

Anthony Nkwocha added:

I swear Shatta is a whole mood. The guy knows how to keep the online audience entertained. That last run to the Range Rover had me on the floor LOL. Ajangraja should just end this before he runs out of dollar bills. Shatta is ahead of the game, catching up will be like riding a bike up hill. I know he will not listen to my advice but what do I care. Am here for the entertainment😁

Chez Amis joins Shatta, others owning Cullinan

By her acquisition, Chez Amis joined Shatta Wale, Osei Kwame Despite, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and other famous people in Ghana to own a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale received his black-coloured Cullinan on February 8, 2025.

Two days after the car landed, the Dancehall music star was spotted washing the Cullinan in his mansion.

