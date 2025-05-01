Diana Asamoah, Opoku Bilson's sugar mummy in their viral skits, is fighting for them to return to their old ways

This comes after the actress' recent wedding, which many fans thought would end the on-screen couple's fictional romance

Snippets of Diana Asamoah and Opoku Bilson's output have garnered significant traction on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Kumawood star Diana Asamoah's wedding to Solomon Agyei Sefa on Sunday, April 6, 2025, garnered a huge frenzy considering her on-screen romance with Opoku Bilson.

Opoku Bilson and his sugar mummy, Diana Asamoah, return to their skits after her dramatic wedding. Photo source: OpokuBilson

Source: TikTok

Opoku Bilson, whose sugar mummy tied the knot on the fateful day in the presence of colleagues like Dr Likee, Vivian Jill Lawrence, and Kwaku Manu, even slumped, hiking up the drama and anticipation for how the next episode will play out.

The actor is reportedly working on a new string of skits with the actress, which will depict his life after Diana Asamoah's wedding.

He shared a snippet on TikTok. In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Diana Asamoah tried begging her way back into Opoku Bilson's life.

In her attempt to woo Opoku Bilson, Diana Asamoah established that her wedding was only a front to siphon money from her husband into her fling's pocket.

In another video, the actress was captured in tattered clothing running the streets barefoot seeking Opoku Bilson's forgiveness.

Opoku Bilson and his sugar mummy have become a phenomenon on social media with their skits generating millions of hits, especially on TikTok.

With their hilarious gestures and broken English, the infectious duo continues to recruit more eyeballs to their love life.

Opoku Bilson and Diana Asamoah's fallout stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared through thoughts on Opoku Bilson and Diana Asamoah's online romance and how things would be after the latter's wedding.

Barbie Boateng said:

Diana you’re a wedding woman now so pls let our broda be waiii 😂😂😂😂

Aquasi Awuah wrote:

Love doesn't matter how old the lady or the guy is but all about both of you loving each other

Evangelist Bra Dela remarked:

Some Ghanaians and Foolishness errn, oooh dabidabidabi. This thing can only happened in that part of the country. If you say something p3, they will say you are being tribalism. But clearly you guys are not learning charly. Nkoaa s3m saaaa k3k3 oooo.

Lina Aba Hackman noted:

Just for views and cash out. I was shocked when I got to know people actually believe these two were indeed dating. 😂

Bèn Gházy shared:

Dis movie will never end here in GH... just lk kyewaa 1 to 12 and counting 🤣🤣

Actress Diana Asamoah with her new husband, Solomon Agyei Sefa, on their wedding day. Photo source: @diana1tv

Source: TikTok

Diana Asamoah spotted with husband during honeymoon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Asamoah was spotted with her husband, Solomon Agyei Sefa, on their honeymoon.

In a video, the actress vibed with her female friend as she and her new husband walked inside the compound of a huge mansion.

The video of Diana Asamoah and her husband on their honeymoon garnered reactions from fans on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh