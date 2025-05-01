Founder of Ajagurajah Movement, Ajagurajah, has announced that he also owns a Rolls-Royce in a video

He took a swipe at the dancehall musician Shatta Wale and noted in the video about putting pressure on him

The video caused a stir on social media as people shared their views on Ajagurajah's statements in the comments

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, aka Ajagurajah, has challenged dancehall musician Shatta Wale as he showed off his expensive Rolls-Royce in a trending video.

Ajagurajah challenges Shatta Wale, flaunting his Rolls-Royce in a video.

Ajagurajah flaunts his Rolls-Royce

Ajagurajah took to his TikTok account to announce that he had also bought a Rolls-Royce, after Shatta Wale created a social media buzz about the arrival of his.

In the video, the renowned prophet called on Shatta Wale to take a look at his high-end car as he opened the door for the cameras to show off the vehicle's beautiful blue and black interior.

He tried to make fun of the On God crooner as he asked him how he was doing, as he had now joined the short list of Ghanaian celebrities who own the luxury vehicle.

"This is from Ajagurajah Moveement to Shatta Movement. As for this one, I will not hide it from you," he said while giving off a wicked laughter in the video.

The founder of Ajagurajah Movement climbed into his Rolls-Royce and sat in comfortably while calling Shatta Wale's name. In the video, he laughed and noted that he had given the dancehall musician pressure this morning.

"Shatta, Shatta, Shatta Wale. I have given you pressure this morning Do not worry you are my brother," Ajagurajah said in the video.

In the concluding parts of the video, he noted that he and Shatta Wale were twins because he now owned a Rolls-Royce just like him.

Reactions to Ajagurajah showing off his Rolls-Royce

The video got many people laughing hard as they compared his to that of Shatta Wale's Rolls-Royce, which was cleared from the Tema Port on February 8, 2025.

Other social media users also spoke about the renowned prophet starting a Rolls-Royce banter with the dancehall musician.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the viral video of Ajagurajah showing off his Rolls-Royce:

Ask God said:

"Congratulations pastor proud of you for being SHATTA WALE FAN."

Abdul Aziz Dantani said:

"Try to watch Shatta Wale's reply 😂😂😂 sm for life"

Dasebre said:

"Aden seisei ROLCE ROYCE ay3 fo saa anaa?"

PLUTO BOI said:

"You can't compete with Shatta,so take your time 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

STXPPA said:

"This be settings but ngl that baby blue interior is 🔥🔥🔥."

Blessing Akosua Yeboah Anoff said:

"I just saw shatta wales video then this."

Pictures of Ajagurajah and his Rolls-Royce

Ajagurajah flaunts his Rolls-Royce.

Shatta Wale washes his Rolls-Royce Cullinan

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale thrilled fans as he washed his Rolls-Royce Cullinan parked inside his plush $2.5 million mansion.

The expensive car, which had been the subject of much anticipation in the country, finally touched down in Ghana.

In a Snapchat video, Shatta Wale proudly flaunted his Rolls-Royce while reminiscing about his past job as a washing bay attendant.

The video went viral as people were left in awe that Shatta Wale could wash his car without the help of his houseboy.

