A video of Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy's bodyguard, Kelly aka Chaingod, has surfaced on social media

The bodyguard's moments abroad come after the musician took him on his new Up and Runnin6 album tour in Europe

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for Kelly and Stonebwoy's gesture

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Stonebwoy's bodyguard, Kelly aka Gye Nyame (Chaingod), has been spotted abroad enjoying chill moments with his new pals.

Stonebwoy's bodyguard enjoys his moments abroad with new friends. Photo source: Chaingod

Source: TikTok

The bodyguard posted the video on TikTok on May 1, exciting scores of fans on social media.

In the video, Kelly was seen lounging along the Eiserner Steg bridge in Frankfurt among several white residents.

Before the video, the bodyguard had travelled out of the country with Stonebwoy for the latter's Up and Runnin6 tour.

Stonebwoy maintains an enviable relationship with the people close to him. In Hamburg, he expressed his pride about the opportunity to travel around the world with his bodyguard

The musician's gestures have also hiked up the loyalty from Stonebwoy's camp. On the musician's 37th birthday, Kelly poured his heart out to the Jejereje hitmaker whom he affectionately hailed as his king.

In Kelly's message, he addressed Stonebwoy by the Ewe appellation 'Dulegba', hailing him for being sovereign among his peers. The word reportedly translates into the "gods that protect the land."

Kelly's stint aboard stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanians in reaction to Stonebwoy's bodyguard's moments in Germany.

jacob kporvi said:

"One love, we are proud of Stonebwoy, bhim to the world."

mawunyo mensah wrote:

"The side of Stonebwoy the haters never wanted anyone 2 see or talk abt. They prefer GH5 for things 2 construction of boreholes, helping widows etc."

bengazzy shared:

"Genuine people don't talk too much ooh 👏 big up stonebwoy."

JAH🕋DON🕌 HIMSELF🎭🇬🇭💯 commented:

"Bossu u dey feel di weather out there💯."

king_gallery8 added:

"You see what Stonebwoy do hmm he fly his best two bodyguards outside Herh nobody is talking about it."

Stonebwoy buys rings for manager

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had kickstarted his activation in the UK ahead of his London show with a shopping spree.

The musician surprised his manager, Chief Stylez, with an expensive diamond ring and did the same for two other team members.

He also splashed over a million on some luxury jewelleries from Joseph Frost's collection, giving them out to a select few Lucky fans in London.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh