Popular Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy displayed generosity to a fan who asked him for a phone

The renowned artist, without hesitation, counted GH¢2,000 and handed it over to the visually impaired fan

Netizens who saw the post were divided and expressed mixed reactions of joy and concern in the comments section

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has earned the praise of many netizens after gifting a fan some money.

The renowned artist showed immense love to the visually impaired fan from the Volta Region who asked for a favour.

Reports indicate that the fan requested a phone from Stonebwoy. Instead, Stonebwoy counted GH¢2,000 and handed it over to a man who was with the blind man at the time of their encounter.

Although the gesture warmed hearts, many wondered how the visually impaired fan would use the phone.

Watch the video below:

