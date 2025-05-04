Stonebwoy Gifts Blind Fan GH¢2K After He Asked for a Phone, Video Warms Hearts
- Popular Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy displayed generosity to a fan who asked him for a phone
- The renowned artist, without hesitation, counted GH¢2,000 and handed it over to the visually impaired fan
- Netizens who saw the post were divided and expressed mixed reactions of joy and concern in the comments section
Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has earned the praise of many netizens after gifting a fan some money.
The renowned artist showed immense love to the visually impaired fan from the Volta Region who asked for a favour.
Reports indicate that the fan requested a phone from Stonebwoy. Instead, Stonebwoy counted GH¢2,000 and handed it over to a man who was with the blind man at the time of their encounter.
Although the gesture warmed hearts, many wondered how the visually impaired fan would use the phone.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh