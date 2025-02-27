Ghanaian hiplife veteran, Okyeame Kwame is convinced King Paluta will become this year's Artiste of the Year

He shared his backing for King Paluta on social media after consigning his new song, Promise

Okyeame Kwame's prediction ahead of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards has stoked a frenzy on social media

The race for Artiste of the Year at the forthcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards has unofficially begun and predictions have started to emerge.

The latest is from ace Ghanaian hiplife star Okyeame Kwame who has favoured King Paluta to win the Artiste of the Year category, the highest and most prestigious of the awards given on the night.

CharterHouse, the producer of the annual Ghana Music Awards gives the award to the artiste with the highest audience appeal, radio play, online streaming and popularity.

The decision is a collaborative effort of CharterHouse, the Ghana Music Awards Board and the general public.

Stonebwoy is currently the reigning Artiste of the Year. The Jejereje hitmaker's 5th Dimension album and his epic showdown at the 40k-capacity Accra Sports Stadium were among the many determinations that gave him an urge over close competitors like King Promise.

That notwithstanding, Okyeame Kwame believes King Paluta is ripe for the biggest honour. King Paluta has an incredible run in the year under review dominating music charts and conversations with his critically acclaimed singles Makoma and Apicki(For the Popping).

Last year, he received four nominations including BEt Collaboration, New Artiste of the Year, Best Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste of the Year, and Best Hiplife Song of the Year and won two.

Okyeame Kwame shared a post on social media backing King Paluta for Artiste of the Year. He said

"Artiste of the year. Signed sealed delivered. And he is wearing the love equation by ok. Medaase King Paluta."

His post has garnered significant traction on social media. While some fans stood with Okyeame Kwame, others couldn't help but notice the hiplife luminary's bias in favour of King Paluta who patronised the former's clothing brand in his new music video.

However, Okyeame Kwame is not new to the Ghana Music Awards scheme. He won the 2009 Ghana Music Awards Artist of the Year award. He also sparked a feud with fellow Ghanaian rapper Obrafour. He has also won it with Akyeame.

Okyeame Kwame's prediction stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Okyeame Kwwame's prediction in favour of King Paluta.

Akwesi Christian said:

"Does he meet the criteria for Artist of the year ? 😏😏😏😏😏😏😏. Remember two of his hits songs where already in the previous year’s scheme and so are not eligible for this year’s VGMA."

Ernest DeGeneral wrote:

"Coz he wore your brand so he’s artist of the year? Oh senior paaaaa."

Chem Pe Dee remarked:

"Is it because he’s ticking your boxes or because of cici fia??😀."

OT Ray noted:

"Very soon I believe I will also get there .....cos I believe in my style of music 🎶 🔥💯."

Eric Amo Forson shared:

"Some of us also believe is Kofi Kinaata's time."

Mr Eazi backs King Promise for Artiste of the Year

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian artiste and entrepreneur Mr Eazi had thrown his weight behind King Promise for Artiste of the Year.

In 2023, King Promise was tipped to win the award but narrowly missed to Stonebwoy, who won it for the second time in his career.

Mr Eazi shared his support for King Promise after acknowledging his performance at last year's Detty Rave concert in Accra.

