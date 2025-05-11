Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty was awarded the Best Traditional Gospel Music award at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards held on May 10 in Accra.

TGMA 2025: Empress Gift In Tears, Dedicates Award To Late Mum

Source: Facebook

The singer was nominated in three categories, including the Best Gospel Music Artiste, which she lost to her colleague Joe Mettle.

The Best Traditional music category went Empress Gifty's way because of her high-flying single Watch Me, produced and written by Afropop sensation Kuami Eugene.

Empress Gifty accepts the award with her hubby

Last year, Empress Gifty lost her mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Afful, popularly known as Agaga.

She was a star, having appeared in commercials and several Kumawood movies with actors like Yaw Dabo, etc.

The late Agaga was buried in Tema, but her memories still linger, especially for Empress Gifty, her only daughter.

It was an emotional moment when Empress Gifty was adjudged the winner of the Best Traditional Music Category.

She moved to the stage with an entourage comprising her husband, Hopeson Adorye and manager, Edem Tsotsorme.

Her tear-filled voice broke when she stepped up to give her winning speech, which she largely dedicated to her late mother, husband and Kuami Eugene.

Empress Gifty's award-winning moment was her second time on stage, coming after her critically-acclaimed performance.

She was the first main performer of the night after Unsung Artiste of the Year Yaw Darling got his few seconds of fame.

Kuami Eugene hails Empress Gifty

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that songwriter and musician Kuami Eugene could not contain his excitement as gospel singer Empress Gifty bagged an award for Watch Me at the 2025 edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Kuami Eugene took to his X account to congratulate Empress Gifty after she won the Best Traditional Gospel Song of the Year for her top-charting song, Watch Me.

Kuami Eugene, who wrote the song and produced it, wrote a beautiful message on his X page to react to the great news.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh