Celebrated gospel singer Empress Gifty won the Best Traditional Gospel Song of the Year for her record-breaking song, Watch Me

In light of this, songwriter and musician Kuami Eugene took to social media to congratulate her and talk about how proud he was of her

Many people congratulated her and spoke about how deserving she was of the award, while others shared beautiful reactions to the song

Songwriter and musician Kuami Eugene could not contain his excitement as gospel singer Empress Gifty bagged an award for Watch Me at the 2025 edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Kuami Eugene hails Empress Gifty as she wins an award for Watch Me.

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene hails Empress Gifty

Kuami Eugene took to his X account to congratulate Empress Gifty after she won the Best Traditional Gospel Song of the Year for her top-charting song, Watch Me.

Kuami Eugene, who wrote the song and produced it, wrote a beautiful message on his X page to react to the great news.

In his message, he talked about how proud he was of the sensational gospel singer. He concluded his message with a hashtag of the title of the song.

"Empress Gifty Made Me Proud 👸🏾 #WatchMe !!!!!!!"

Empress Gifty speaks after winning the award

Upon receiving her award, Empress Gifty took to her social media pages to thank her fans for voting for her. In her short message, she talked about how much she was overwhelmed with love and support over the years for her music career.

"I'm overwhelmed by your love and support for me over the years. This is for you, because you made it happen."

The celebrated gospel singer acknowledged Kuami Eugene for writing the song for her, which she termed a masterpiece.

"Special thanks to The Rockstar, Kuami Eugene for the masterpiece."

In light of Mother's Day on Sunday, May 11, 2025, Empress Gifty dedicated the award to her beloved mother, Evangelist Agness Aba Foduba Annan, Agaga, who passed away in December 2024.

"It's Mother's Day already, and I dedicate this to the memory of my BIOLOGICAL mother, Evangelist Agness Aba Foduba Annan, Agaga. Best Traditional Gospel Song of the Year #WatchMe"

Reactions to Empress Gifty's award

Below are the reactions of social media users to Empress Gifty winning an award for her song Watch Me:

@WebkidAfrika said:

"Your pen game it's wild..."

@NEBASARK said:

"You spoil there rock star"

@SamTuga44 said:

"brooo you’re too good!!! God bless you for that song! 🙏🏿❤️"

@Kuamieugeneba said:

"Funny how they didn’t nominate you in the songwriter category this year but you’re still the best my superstar @KuamiEugene we love you"

therealfunnyface said:

"🎉❤️🫶 noko congratulations any3mi @empress_gifty"

tracey_boakye said:

"Congratulations 🎊🎉🍾🎈"

kofikorsahgh_ said:

"Congratulations Empress, this song is a hit🎉🥳👏🏻."

Pictures of Empress Gifty at TGMA 2025

Empress Gifty at the TGMA 2025.

Source: Instagram

