An NDC supporter, Maame Bonoma aka Mighty Maame, has condemned the threats targeted at Vivilan Jill

This comes after news of the actress' political contract with the National Democratic Congress emerged

The viral sensation has weighed in on the trending issue, recounting Vivian Jill's contribution to the party

Ghanaian content creator Mighty Maame, a staunch supporter, has thrown their weight behind Vivian Jill amid threats from some NDC members.

This comes after a leaked audio recording from one Merri identified as a National Women's Organiser, emerged alleging that Vivian Jill had been given a contract to operate under the School Feeding program.

The aggrieved NDC officer threatened to cut off Vivian Jill's arms should she step into Ahafo Ano South to fulfil the contract.

The NDC officer also argued that she and several others in the Ahafo Ano constituency had toiled for the party to regain power in the 2024 elections.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the viral sensation recounted how instrumental Vivian Jill has been to the party.

She established that the actress was born into the party and lived all her life supporting and financing several activities in the party.

Vivian Jill's NDC contract saga stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Maame Bonomah's show of support for Vivian Jill.

Strawberry fitness said:

They think politics is making noise everyday. I don’t think they know how she has suffered in that party.

Better wrote:

Mama don’t mind them they always talk what they don’t know because she doesn’t talk n show her face in public so they don’t know her live them n enjoy mama

Beautiful Owonene(fati alfah) remarked:

The food she even gave to the polling agent, Ghanaians can talk papa, Vivian is a Gem🥰🥰🥰🙏🙏🙏

proud voltarian noted:

You people should also think about the grassroots, wai remarked:

Ohemaa Prempeh added:

Nti Vivian Jill no why doesn’t she go to her constituency for the school feeding. You all are bashing the woman forgetting there are other women over there. I’m sure this woman has received her share that’s why she’s supporting Vivian

Vivian Jill's Political ties

Vivian Jill, who is a celebrated Ghanaian actress, broke onto the scene in the heyday of the Kumasi movie era. Even though she has not publicly declared for any political party, many have speculated about her political affiliations.

Early this year, after John Dramani Mahama was sworn in as the president of the Republic of Ghana, he held a thanksgiving dinner, and a guest at that dinner was Vivian Jill. A video from the event went viral, and it showed the First Lady, Madam Lordina Mahama, and the actress sharing a warm embrace and a friendly peck on the cheek. This gesture enforced the already growing speculation that Vivian has heavy ties with the NDC.

Another such instance is when Afia Schwar made some unverified claims that Vivian Jill was romantically involved with a high-ranking NDC official. Although these claims cannot be verified, it leaves the door open for public judgment to believe Vivian Jill is a supporter of the National Democratic Congress.

