A National Women's Organiser affiliated with the National Democratic Congress has allegedly threatened actress Vivian Jill Lawrence

The politician warned the actress not to step into her jurisdiction to implement the contract entrusted to her

An audio of the politician airing her views on Vivian Jill's appointment has many concerned for the actress' safety

Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has become a critical concern for many fans after her ambition to become a school feeding contractor emerged online.

Vivian Jill Lawrence, who campaigned for the National Democratic Congress led by John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 elections, has reportedly been awarded a contract in the Ahafo Ano South constituency.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Baah Acheamfour, the Ashanti Regional Deputy Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), spoke about the matter.

Reports indicate that the decision to award Vivian Jill a school feeding contract has caused tension in Ahafo Ano South.

An audio leak making rounds online captured one woman identified as the National Democratic Congress' Women's organiser accusing the party's national leaders of ignoring staunch supporters like her who contributed to the campaign.

"I've told Vivian Jill herself that she will face my wrath if she steps her to fulfil the contract. I will cut off her hands or any other person she sends here to prepare the food," the women's organiser angrily said.

The actress was among several entertainers who were involved in the National Democratic Congress' campaign.

Last year, the actress and her team were spotted at several polling stations sharing food with voters.

The actress was later invited to John Dramani Mahama's Thanksgiving dinner after the president was sworn in on January 7.

At the event, the actress met John Mahama's wife, Lordina. She held Vivian Jill's hands for a heartwarming greeting, showcasing her strong ties to the presidential family.

The actress has yet to respond to the threat on her life and the allegations about her school feeding contract.

Ghanaians empathise with Vivian Jill

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Vivian Jill's allegations.

Kwamena Richie said:

"This national organiser for the NDC is just bragging. Vivian can easily come and do it without any fear. This bragger wants to end up in jail because she is not the final authority in Ghana here or taken Ghana laws into her armpit 🤣🤣😂😂."

preddyawo wrote:

"My uncle's wife is now 6 feet down because of the school feeding program. Vivian Jill should be careful or protect herself before it's too late."

umar Fati shared:

"Buh does she think the law works like that?. She can be sued for assault, and this is a threat."

Afia noted:

"Ok she should report this to the police asap Ghana is not for her to restrict her access to the town to work."

